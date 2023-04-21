Scarlet Witch may not return to the MCU anytime soon

Given Doctor Strange’s impactful ending in the Multiverse of Madness, many Marvel fans want to know: when will Scarlet Witch return to the MCU? According to a recent statement by Elizabeth Olsen, the character’s interpreter, Wanda should still take a long time to return to Marvel movies.

At the end of Doctor Strange 2, it is worth remembering, Wanda is (apparently) buried alive after the collapse of the temple. However, the film makes it clear that the character did not die.

Elizabeth Olsen’s character was introduced to the MCU in the movie Avengers: Age of Ultron. As time passed, she became one of the most powerful figures in the shared universe.

We show below why the Scarlet Witch should still be slow to return to the MCU after the events of Doctor Strange 2; check out!

Elizabeth Olsen lowers expectations for Scarlet Witch’s return

Currently, Elizabeth Olsen is busy promoting the series Amor & Morte – a production inspired by real events that will premiere later this year on HBO Max.

In a recent interview with the Today Show, Olsen was asked about her future as Scarlet Witch in the MCU.

Breaking Marvel’s tradition of always hiding the involvement of actors and actresses in their projects, Olsen gave a very solid answer to the question.

“That’s a tough question for me… I think my words are always twisted when I talk about it…”, said the actress.

After Al Roker, the host of the program, promised not to distort the actress’ statement, Olsen decided to open the game.

“Yes, I hope she returns to the MCU! But really, I have no idea. I can only say this, since I don’t have a specific answer to this question. I say ‘I hope she comes back’ because that’s really my big wish”, commented the actress.

Asked about the character of the Scarlet Witch’s return to the MCU, the actress said that she “hasn’t seen the script yet”, “hasn’t started filming” and “hasn’t even signed the contract”.

That is: if the Scarlet Witch really returns to the MCU, the character’s return should still take a long time.

Wanda’s return to the MCU is definitely a possibility. Marvel should do everything to make the most of the character, as she is one of the most interesting characters in the shared universe.

Wanda will most likely return to the MCU – even if only in a cameo role – in the series Agatha: The Coven of Chaos, which should debut on Disney+ in mid-2024.

Meanwhile, you can check out the character’s adventures in the Avengers movies, the WandaVision series and the long Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, all available on Disney +.

