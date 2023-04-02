Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s marriage may have come to an end

the marriage of Scarlett Johansson It is Colin Jost may be near the end, says the newspaper “The New York Post”. The “Black Widow” actress was photographed without her wedding ring and this has already generated a stir in the press, because since she married the “Saturday Night Live” comedian, she has not stopped using the ring on her left finger.

When, last year, the site “RadarOnline” claimed that Johannson and Jost were living ‘separate lives’, the actress’ representative criticized the report and labeled him a ‘liar’.

During her walk without the ring, Scarlett tried to go unnoticed wearing a cap and sunglasses, walking at a brisk pace while talking on the phone. Although it looked like people on the streets didn’t recognize the Marvel actress, she couldn’t fool the paparazzi.

The publication recalled that Scarlett has not been seen with her husband for several months.

Scarlett and Colin met on “Saturday Night Live” but didn’t reconnect until 2017 and ended up getting married in 2020. Scarlett also has an eight-year-old daughter, Rose, with her second ex-husband, journalist Romain Dauriac. Prior to her relationship with Romain, she was married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.

Scarlett Johansson reached an agreement with Disney and resolved their differences with the company, after filing a lawsuit for alleged loss of profits with the film ‘Black Widow’.

The actress sued the production company in July for an alleged loss of $50 million in profits, while alleging her decision to release the Marvel film on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release, claiming that decision violated the terms of the contract she signed. she signed and negatively impacted her salary.

However, it is now known that Disney made an offer to Scarlett and she accepted the deal, which was not disclosed.

After ending the conflict with the producer, the actress said through her representatives that she ‘plans to continue working with Disney for years to come’.

Scarlett said in the statement: “I am happy to have resolved my differences with Disney. I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years, and I really appreciate my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration for years to come.”, she warned her.

THE PROCESS

Scarlett Johansson’s lawyer, John Berlinski, has attacked Disney once again after the company tried to prevent new information about the lawsuit from becoming public.

The actress is suing Disney for breach of contract, since in the agreement with the producer the film Black Widow could not arrive simultaneously in cinemas and platforms, since an important part of Johansson’s fee was through the box office of cinemas.

Berlinski made an explosive statement this week about the lawsuit and assured the media he would provide “overwhelming evidence” of Disney’s breach of contract, accusing the company of being misogynistic and sexist.

“After initially responding to this litigation with a misogynistic attack against Scarlett Johansson, Disney is now, predictably, trying to hide its misconduct in confidential arbitration.”

The lawyer explained why the Walt Disney Company is afraid that the lawsuit will be public:

“Because they know that Marvel’s promises to give Black Widow a typical theatrical release like their other movies were all about making sure Disney wouldn’t cannibalize box office profits to boost Disney+ subscriptions. However, that is exactly what happened – and we look forward to presenting the overwhelming evidence that proves it.”, she declared.

In July, the lawyer defended Scarlett Johansson, saying: “It’s no secret that Disney is releasing movies like Black Widow directly on Disney+ to increase its subscribers and thus boost the company’s stock price – and that it’s hiding behind of Covid-19 as a pretext to do so. But ignoring the contracts of the artists responsible for the success of their films in favor of this short-sighted strategy violates their rights, and we hope to prove that in court. This certainly won’t be the last case where Hollywood talent takes on Disney and makes it clear that, regardless of what the company may pretend, it has a legal obligation to honor its contracts. ’ he prodded.

