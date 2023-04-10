Scarlett Johansson explains why she doesn’t have a social network: “I have a fragile ego”

Actress Scarlett Johansson explained, in an interview with The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, why she has no profile on social networks. According to her, social networks can be destructive for mental health, and she considers herself vulnerable in this regard. Scarlett stated that she is too fragile a person to have social media, and that her ego and her brain are too sensitive.

“Honestly, I’m too fragile a person to have social media. I can’t. My ego is very fragile. My brain is very fragile. I am like a delicate flower,” she said.

The actress’s experience with a professional account was also not the best, as she was becoming addicted. She reported that she spent 20 minutes looking at the Instagram page of someone who worked for a friend of hers, and ended up learning details of the person’s life that were not relevant to her. Scarlett stated that she felt bad about wasting her time and thinking that she needed to change her life in ways that felt bad.

“I started noticing that I spent 20 minutes looking at someone’s Instagram page, someone who worked for a friend of mine. And now I know she has a pit bull and two daughters, and she lives in Burbank,” she reported. I was like, ‘What? Aside from wasting 17 minutes of time, I feel like I should move to California and get this specific dog and change my life in all these ways that seemed so bad.’

Finally, the actress compared her behavior to that of a three-year-old child who is absorbed in her mother’s phone, and concluded that she cannot have social networks because of this.