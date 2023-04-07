Scarlett Johansson explains why she doesn’t have social media: ‘fragile’

Missing for some time, the actress Scarlett Johansson revealed the reason for not having no profile on social media. The subject came up during an interview on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast.

“Alexa, play my favorite song!” Meet the 4th generation of the device that is successful in sales worldwide. Click here to check .

According to the artist, social networks can be destructive for mental health – and she considers himself a vulnerable person in this regard.

“Sincerely, I’m a very fragile person to have social networks. I can’t. My ego is very fragile. My brain is very fragile. I’m like a delicate flower“, he said.

Scarlett said that the experience with a professional account it wasn’t the best, as it was getting addicted.

“I started to realize that I spent 20 minutes looking at the page from someone’s Instagram, someone who worked for a friend of mine. AND now i know she has a pitbull and two daughtersand lives in Burbank”, reported.

“I was like, ‘What? In addition to having lost 17 minutes of time, I feel like I should move to California, having this specific dog and changing my life in all these ways that felt so bad’”.

Finally, the actress added: “I become like a three year old child with mother’s phone, where I am completely absorbed in it. So, that’s why I know I can’t have social media”.

“Alexa, play my favorite song!” Meet the 4th generation of the device that is successful in sales worldwide. Click here to check .

Scarlett Johansson is the Black Widow

Black Widow, alter-ego of Natasha Romanoff, is a Marvel character. It was created by Stan Lee, Don Rico and Don Heck. The character’s first appearance in the comics was in 1964, in Tales of Suspense #52.

Initially a Russian spy, Iron Man villainBlack Widow fled to the United States and became a SHIELD agent, being integrated into the team of Avengers posteriorly.

Also present in marvel cinematic universewith the performance of Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow was the subject of many requests from fans for a solo film. In 2021, requests were met.

The feature comes at a confusing time, as Natasha Romanoff sacrificed her own life during the events of Avengers: Endgamebut we finally learned more about the origin of the Russian spy who ended up becoming a favorite among heroes.

The production explores Natasha’s pastyour training on the call red room and her visit to Budapest, which was mentioned by her and by the Archer hawk.

The story takes place shortly after the events of Captain America: Civil War and had the Trainer as one of the story’s villains, though not the only threat.

Cate Shortland signs the direction, while the cast is formed by Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, David Harbor as Alexei Shostakov (the Red Guardian)Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova (a character who also used the name Black Widow in the comics), OT Fagbenle as Rick Mason, Rachel Weisz as Melina Von Vostokoff (the iron Lady).

Black Widow movie premiere: July 9, 2021simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ (which ended up triggering a lawsuit by Scarlett Johansson against Disney).

“Alexa, play my favorite song!” Meet the 4th generation of the device that is successful in sales worldwide. Click here to check .

Hey nerd, be sure to check out:



Want to submit a list or article? (It can even become a video on the channel!) Click here!