Scarlett Johansson in her first series! Actress says yes to Prime Video-News series

After spending years in cinema, Scarlett Johansson got her first major role on the small screen in a series planned for Prime Video.

In a career spanning thirty years, Scarlett Johansson has tried all genres in cinema and has established herself as one of the most important figures in Hollywood. But someone who filmed with Sofia Coppola, Wes Anderson, Christopher Nolan, and who wore the Black Widow costume at Marvel for ten years had never filmed in a television series before.

The actress distinguished herself on the show Saturday Night Live and lent her voice to several characters in the animated series Robot Chicken, but now she has been announced as a fiction television lead for the first time.

A journalist on death row

According to DiversityScarlett Johansson has been cast as the lead actress in Prime Video’s series Just Cause. This dramatic thriller is an adaptation of John Katzenbach’s novel of the same name published in 1992.

Director Cord Jefferson was cast as writer and executive producer of the series. The latter received an Emmy Award for writing an episode of Watchmen and is currently competing at the Oscars in the “Best Adapted Screenplay” and “Best Film” categories for his feature film American Fiction.

The adaptation of Just Cause tells the story of Madison Cowart (Scarlett Johansson), a Miami journalist who receives a letter from a death row inmate claiming his innocence. The ensuing investigation not only casts doubt on the prisoner’s guilt, but also exposes other hidden horrors.

scarlett johansson, producer

Prior to this mini-series, which will also be co-written by John Wells (ER, Shameless, Made), John Katzenbach’s novel had already been adapted for the cinema in 1995 in the film Just Because, directed by Arne Gleicher. In the cast, we find Sean Connery, Laurence Fishburne, and a certain Scarlett Johansson!

This time, the actress, who is also the creator of the series, will not only make an appearance, but she will also play the heroine of this adaptation, marking her first leading role in a television fiction. At this time, no other information has been revealed regarding filming or a possible air date.