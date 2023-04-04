Scarlett Johansson recalls her daughter’s ‘tantrums’ phase: ‘How to be in an abusive relationship’ | TV & Celebrities

Scarlett Johansson, the eternal Black Widow, participated in the foreign podcast “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her” and spoke about the difficulties of motherhood. The actress is the mother of two children, roseaged 8, the result of a relationship with journalist Romain Dauriac, and Cosmoswho was born in 2021, with her husband Colin Jost.
Scarlett admitted that she thought motherhood was easy until her daughter turned 3, then everything changed. For her, being a child’s mother “it’s like being in an abusive relationship“.
“Three years is really hard. I remember my daughter – Rose is 8 and a half – and when she was 2, I thought, ‘This is great, I don’t know what everyone is talking about,’ and then she made 3 and it was like being in an emotionally abusive relationship. I was like, ‘Oh my God. This is crazy’.”
She even added that the firstborn’s tantrums were meaningless, being “very intense and inflexible emotional swings”: “Mad these huge mood swings. Constant mood swings…”.
But Scarlett ponders and is convinced that it can’t be easy for children to go through such big changes.
“Poor bastards, I feel sorry for them. You’re up and down constantly. It’s like something goes wrong and it’s terrible.”
She added about the change from babies to toddlers: “Yes, having a baby is so adorable… They are so cute, they sit there, they love you and, that’s it. You just get love from them. So it receives a lot of suffering from young children. Everything you do isn’t right and that’s hard.”
* With information from the Reuters Agency