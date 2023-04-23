Scarlett Johansson reveals that she does not intend to return to Marvel films: ‘Chapter closed’

The character Natasha Romanoff, the Black Widow, had an emotional ending in theaters and, even with the infinite possibilities brought by the Multiverse of Marvel, she is not expected to return. At least not if it depends on Scarlett Johansson.

The 38-year-old actress revealed in conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow on The Goop Podcast that she has no plans to reprise the role in the future.

“For me it’s done. This chapter is closed”, shot Scarlett without hesitation during the chat.

She further explained the reasons for the decision: “I did everything I had to do (with the character)”.

“Also, to go back and play a character that way, over and over again, for over a decade, is a unique experience,” she mused.

The actress then asked if Gwyneth, who plays the character Pepper Potts in the same Marvel universe, would return. “I guess so. I mean, I didn’t die, so they can always call me,” she chuckled.

“I think you can come back sometime,” Scarlett replied. “Really? A 64-year-old Pepper Potts? Incredible,” said Gwyneth.

Scarlett Johansson’s journey at Marvel began in 2010, in the film “Iron Man 2”, and ended in the character’s solo film, released in 2021.