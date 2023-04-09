Scarlett Johansson talks about motherhood

In an interview with the podcast “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast”, Scarlett Johansson went into detail about motherhood. Star of several Marvel films, the actress has two children, Rose, 8 years old, and Cosmo, 1 year old. In the program, the artist spoke about the differences between a baby and a small child and even compared motherhood to an emotionally abusive relationship.

The actress explained that the most difficult phase with her eldest daughter was when she turned three, contrary to common sense that says that the most complicated moments happen at two years old – in English, there is even the expression “terrible two”, which can be translated as “two terrible years”.

“I remember my daughter – my daughter is 8 and a half years old. When she was two, I thought, ‘This is great, I don’t know what everyone is talking about.’ And then she turned three and it was like being in an emotionally abusive relationship.” vented.

Scalett Johansson with her husband Colin Jost. (Photo: Reproduction/Getty Images)

In addition, Scarlett also said that at this age children go through many mood swings, which makes everything very tense. “Those poor little guys, I feel bad for them. It must be a lot (difficult),” he said.

The actress, in a good-natured way, compared the relationship with babies and small children. While the first one is easier and full of love, the second one is more complicated. “And you just get love from them (of babies), while you get a lot of suffering from young children. Like everything you do isn’t right, which is hard”, he joked.

The actress’s first daughter, Rose, is from her marriage to journalist Romain Dauriac, which lasted from 2014 to 2017. The youngest, Cosmo, is from her relationship with comedian Colin Jost, married since 2020. In addition to them, Scarlett was married to 2008 to 2011 with actor Ryan Reynolds.

Featured photo: Scarlett Johansson. Playback/AP