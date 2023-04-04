Beautiful, famous and extremely beloved by fans, Scarlett Johansson would certainly have a large audience on her social networks. However, the actress – best known for her role as Black Widow in Marvel movies – stays far away from that kind of thing.

Recently, ScarJo — as she is affectionately called by her fandom — told in a podcast the reasons why she stays away from social networks. In summary, she said that she is extremely fragile and probably, that would not do her mental health any good.

She says that, on one occasion, she spent 20 minutes browsing a network and came across several comments from haters, the name given to people who criticize celebrities on the internet. However, we know that these comments are not always light or constructive criticism. And Scarlett realized that quickly.

Actress Scarlett Johansson in a photo shoot. Playback: Mario Sorrenti

Another thing that did not go unnoticed for the actress was how easy it was to find information about anyone on the web. According to her, in a period of just a few minutes, she gathered important data about the life of an almost unknown person. And it made her wish she had that life!

That is: for her, social networks are not a good business. Scarlett reports that her sensitivity made her stand out compared to people on the internet, as well as being particularly affected by the negative comments she read.

And she’s not the only celebrity to stay well off the grid. Other big names in the industry — like Emma Stone, Sandra Bullock, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and Robert Pattinson — also don’t have an @ or a verified anywhere on the internet.

And you? How do you deal with criticism on social networks and with all the information seen there? Don’t forget to always keep your mental health a priority, okay?

Featured Photo: Playback/Robyn Beck