Scarlett Johansson’s orgasm makes Joaquin Phoenix leave the studio

It was 2013 when A love story reached the movie theaters. In the list stood out joaquin phoenix It is Scarlett Johansson, whose only voice is heard. And it was even the sounds of the actress that gave rise to an embarrassing moment that led to the actor leaving the filming set. Something that happened while recording an orgasm.

In the film made by Spike Jonze, Scarlett Johansson gives life to the artificial intelligence Samantha. Joaquin Phoenix is ​​lonely writer Theodore, who falls in love with his operating system. The moment, now shared by the actress, happened when the pair were in a recording studio, after Joaquin Phoenix had filmed everything on set. With the actress recording the sound of a fake orgasm.

“He was so upset”

It was in a podcast interview Dax Shepherd’s Armchair Expert the actress spoke about the moment. “He had already (filmed the scene) himself, and now he was with me in this strange theater and I was in this box. He was like, looking at me, the lights are low, and (director Spike Jonze) is there… it was so bizarre,” she begins. Scarlett Johansson says that “it was fine”, but that Joaquin Phoenix “wasn’t”. “He was so upset about it. He left the studio, and now I’m in this box alone, and I’m like, ‘I can’t do this alone. I need him to come back’. He needed a break, he took a break and came back.” “You never want to hear your voice. You definitely don’t want to hear what sounds like a fake orgasm. EW. It’s so disgusting,” he jokes.

“I’ve never made a sexy face, so I don’t know what it means to act seductive”

In the past, in an interview with US Weekly, Scarlett Johansson revealed how she prepares for realistic sex scenes. “It has to be totally non-judgmental. It’s kind of liberating. It’s challenging and you just need to stay in the moment,” she let it be known. During this conversation, she also talked about her body, highly praised by many fans. “(I have) a good body. I wouldn’t say it’s particularly notable, though. I don’t like my thighs, my belly. I’ve never made a sexy face, so I don’t know what it means to act seductively,” she said.

