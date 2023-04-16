Scene with orgasm by Scarlett Johansson made Joaquin Phoenix leave the set. Understand | Films

Recording sex scenes is usually a very embarrassing moment for actors, and Joaquin Phoenix was no different. The actor was so uncomfortable that he had to leave the set of the movie ‘Her’ (2013) during the recording of Scarlett Johansson’s orgasms.

In the feature, Johansson plays the artificial intelligence Samantha, with whom Phoenix’s character – the writer Theodore – falls in love. Only the voice of the actress appears in the production, even in the hot scenes.

2 of 4 Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from Ela (2013) — Photo: Disclosure Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from Her (2013) — Photo: Disclosure

The star of ‘Black Widow’ (2021) gave details of the embarrassing moment in participation in the podcast ‘The Armchair Expert’, presented by Dax Shepard. “I remember we arrived (on set) that day. I became that actress who says, ‘let’s get naughty’. I have to do this because otherwise I will be petrified.”

“We tried to do a take, and he was, like, uncomfortable,” she continued. “He was, like, angry. He had already (filmed the scene) himself and now he was with me in this weird theater and I was in this little room, and he was like, looking at me, and the lights are low, and (director Spike Jonze) is there… it was so bizarre.”

3 of 4 Actress Scarlett Johansson in a scene from Black Widow (2021) — Photo: Reproduction Actress Scarlett Johansson in a scene from Black Widow (2021) – Photo: Reproduction

Johansson claimed he was ‘fine’ during filming, unlike his costar. “He was so upset about it. He left the studio and now I’m in this cubicle alone and I’m like, ‘I can’t do this alone. I need him to come back.’ He needed a break; he took a break and came back.”

The actress said that the moment was not very comfortable for her either. “You never want to hear your voice. You definitely don’t want to hear how you sound having a fake orgasm. EW. It’s so disgusting,” she laughed.