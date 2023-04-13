Schedule and matches of day 2

ANDa VCL Rising is underway. The best VALORANT competition in our country begins this afternoon, with a new point that will give it even more tension: the champion could fight for promotion to the VCT in the tournament after this season.

The Rising begins this second split of the year with a lot of hype. The teams that finished on top have faced each other, and Team Queso took revenge against CASE. KPIsone of the surprises of the season, which deflated a bit at the end, has managed to start by beating Rebels, and UCAM remains at its high level. The negative side is the last three of the previous season, AYM, Ramboot, and Riders, that have started with two defeats.

After yesterday’s three losses, the teams that finished bottom of the table last year will want to vindicate themselves. Let’s see what time today’s games will be played, which could begin to make it clear to us which teams may be down, if they certify their second defeat of the season.

Schedule and matches day 2

Being the last split of this season, it will be essential for all the teams to finish as high as possible, and at least reach the playoffs to play everything in the playoffs. Let’s see what are the matches of the second day of the season, and what are the times in which they will take place.

Day 2 matches