Schiphol will close the runway for two hours on Wednesday due to bad weather, with no additional measures in place at Brussels airport for the time being

Due to a combination of high wind gusts, rain and low visibility, it is not possible for airlines to land at Schiphol between approximately 9am and 11am tomorrow morning. This was announced by the airport itself in a press release. Brussels Airport is not taking any additional measures at this time.

Both incoming and outgoing flights are expected to be canceled and delayed due to the runway closure. It is not yet clear how many flights pertain to this total. It seems, “It depends on the new schedule of the airlines and the prevailing weather conditions.” KLM airline has already canceled 207 flights.

Schiphol advises passengers to keep an eye on current information via the Schiphol app and Schiphol.nl. In case their flight is canceled or delayed, passengers can contact their airline.

Wind vagaries on the track are also taken into account. For example, Dutch Railways (NS) will reduce the number of intercity trains between Alkmaar and Zaandam from four an hour to two in the morning. Passengers are advised to consult a journey planner before departure. If wind causes problems on the track, ProRail has additional incident responders ready and a special locomotive to clear stalled trains. “As such, we hope that we will be able to quickly resolve possible disruptions as a result of the weather,” said the railway manager.

The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has warned that strong gusts of wind have been blowing along the south-west coast since morning. In the morning the wind will blow from the northern direction. Due to this, local wind up to 100 kilometers per hour can blow.

Currently no matches in Zaventem

Read this also. Code Yellow for severe thunderstorms and heavy rain through Tuesday evening: “Locally severe thunderstorm damage is possible”

Very strong wind and rain are expected in our country too. On Tuesday night, an active depression core will move from the south of the North Sea towards the Netherlands, bringing with it rain, thunderstorms and very gusty winds. Wind speed reaching 70 kmph or more is likely to prevail during the thunderstorm across the country. The RMI has announced a Code Yellow for each province of Belgium until 7am on Wednesday.

Nevertheless, currently no additional measures are in force at Brussels airports such as Schiphol. “If winds exceed a certain speed, there can be no management and passenger bridges cannot be used temporarily. But that is not the case at the moment,” said spokesperson Ishane Chiua Lekhli.