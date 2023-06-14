School party visitors suddenly have to pay parking fees despite extraordinary measures: “Something went wrong with the communication” (Ninov)

At the after school party of the urban elementary school De Lettertuyn in Ninov, several visitors found a parking fine under their windshield wipers. However, the City of Ninow suspended parking conditions for the event by council decision. The fine can now be brought and will be refunded.

Last weekend the prom of the municipal kindergarten aces was on the program with the Katzweg in Ninov. Parents and relatives of many students reached the school. At this point, management sought a parking exception from the city. This was done to ensure that visitors do not have to pay a fee for parking lots where normal paid parking applies. Later, many of them found a ticket under their windshield wipers.

“Maybe there was an error in the communication between the city and the parking services,” says director of De Lettertuyn Joeri van den Driesche. Visitors who did not hold a valid parking ticket or blue card suddenly received a fee ticket to pay. “However, there was a valid executive board decision to suspend checks on paid parking during the dinner party,” says the director.

Mistake

“It’s an unfortunate incident, but luckily we were able to solve the problem quickly. Even those who have already paid their fines will get their money back,” says Van den Driesche.

Parking policy alderman Alain Triest (Open VLD) says it is the fault of the parking company OPC. He is responsible for the implementation and control of the parking policy on the Ninov area. “We got approval a while back to allow visitors to park for free last Saturday,” he says.

money back

“Visitors were not fined, but had to pay a fee or daily allowance to park. In the meantime, those charges were canceled after we informed the OPC. Anyone who has already paid , he too will get his money back,” concluded Alderman Triest.

The school board also says that anyone who has received and paid for a fee ticket can request a refund via [email protected].