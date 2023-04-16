School Safety Observatory: Prevention and Integration for Building a Culture of Peace in Schools – Policy

Benedito Mariano, Sociologist, Master in Social Sciences from PUC-SP. Coordinator of the Nucleus of Public Security in Democracy of the IREE. Citizen Security Secretary of Diadema. He was the Ombudsman for the São Paulo State Police. Associate Member of the Brazilian Public Security Forum

Ana Lucia Sanches PhD in Education from PUC-SP. Secretary of Education of Diadema, Coordinator of the Education WG of the Greater ABC Consortium

In recent years, the proliferation of hate speech and the dissemination of messages of violence in schools has been growing on social media, culminating in barbaric and cowardly acts in São Paulo and Blumenau that led to the death of children and a teacher, creating a wave of fear in society, and especially in parents and teachers. It is no coincidence that the dissemination of hate speech and attacks on schools grew precisely when an irresponsible and fascist government had, for four years, a policy of general release of firearms, in particular, through the vulgarization of CACs (collectors, shooters and hunters), leading to an absurd increase of about 1 million firearms in the country, many of which, it is worth noting, ended up contributing to the increase in the firepower of militias and other types of organized crime.

President Lula, correctly, annulled all the decrees that facilitated access to firearms and ordered the re-registration of CACs, and, recently, the Ministry of Justice created a directorate of cyber crimes in the Federal Police. Through an ordinance, measures were also created to deal with the linking of content that advocates violence and threats to schools, establishing a fine of 12 million for social networking platforms that do not take measures to prevent the circulation of these criminal profiles, and may even , be banned if they do not conform to the determination. This new type of crime represents one of the biggest challenges for public security in the country, which is why the new PF cybercrime directorate has to become the main unit of the federal police.

In the State of São Paulo, Governor Tarcísio announced some measures to face violence in schools: hiring 1000 private security guards, who will work unarmed in schools, 550 psychologists for weekly assistance, application number 190, to respond to occurrences in schools and reinforcement of school rounds, in an investment of 240 million reais. The State of São Paulo currently has 5,664,000 schools in the state education network and a universe of 3,673,080 students (data from CENSO/INEP.2021). Even considering that they are reactive measures, they contribute to the feeling of security in schools.

But, the main and urgent measure that should be adopted as a priority by the governor of the State of São Paulo, is the creation of a large Directorate of Cyber ​​Crimes in the Civil Police, in order, articulated with the 70 Sectionals of the judicial and investigative police, to have a structured performance of police intelligence against neo-Nazi groups and profiles that spread violence and propagate attacks in schools. A cybercrime police station, no matter how good it may be, cannot alone map, investigate and repress these groups that operate on the social network and permanently monitor the platforms where they operate. In fact, all governors of the States and the DF should create Directorates of Cyber ​​Crimes in their Civil Police, establishing exchanges of information with the Directorate of the Federal Police through an integrated intelligence action.

Deserves greater attention from government officials, because it is not a reactive measure, the role of policies to prevent the dynamics of violence, which, that is to say, affect not only the school environment, but society as a whole. It is evident that recent cases of violence in schools create a feeling of tension and fear in society, but the government’s responses to this violence cannot be limited to reactive actions, which, however much they may momentarily indicate relief to the yearnings for justice and security, do not account for solve the problem and act on the deepest roots of violence. The greatest violence against children and adolescents happens in the family environment and not in schools.

In Diadema, preventing violence in schools is a priority. The education department’s program “Escola que Protege” has among its actions: face-to-face assistance from social workers, psychologists and psychopedagogues for families and students, a school attendance monitoring system and coping with “bullying”, which are added to the monitoring by cameras. in the 60 units of the municipal education network, 24 hours a day. Monitoring has been carried out by the Municipal Civil Guard since December 2022 and, in addition to contributing to an increased sense of security, it inhibits thefts and robberies in the school region. To further strengthen camera monitoring in schools, Diadema is studying the implementation of an application that allows direct communication between municipal school network servers and the integrated monitoring center, in emergencies. Added to this, the municipality will expand and qualify the school rounds, always from the perspective of community and preventive action by the Municipal Civil Guard.

As a way of strengthening prevention strategies, this April, we are going to add to the work “School that Protects” the creation of the School Safety Observatory, Inter secretarial program involving the municipal departments of education, citizen security, sport, culture and social assistance.

The School Security Observatory has the premise of integrating public authorities with representatives of civil society to build a space for dialogue, reflection and discussion about the reality of each school in the school network and to strengthen the culture of peace in schools, which is only possible to be built with the involvement of the school community and its surroundings. This School Safety Observatory, which will be a permanent forum, will bring together parents, teachers, students, community leaders from the territories, who will be invited to co-author the process of building violence prevention policies in schools, in partnership with the social departments.

Therefore, the School Safety Observatory will be a territorial and participatory program, which will have a municipal school as Focal Point in each of the four regions of the City, for monthly meetings. The main objectives of the Observatory are:

1. Carry out an in-depth diagnosis of the reality of school units and the dynamics of violence;

2. Strengthen the active exercise of citizenship and local and solidarity networks;

3. Propose measures, actions and projects aimed at reducing risk factors for violence;

4. Foster the Integration of the various projects under development in the city, which dialogue with the municipal education network and act on the dynamics of violence, in the perspective of participatory governance;

5. Increase the flow of information about services, programs and articulation between the municipal government and the population that attends the schools and their surroundings.

Based on these general objectives, the School Security Observatory, which begins on April 20, will have the following structuring activities:

1. Elaborate reports with the diagnosis of the local reality of each school, through the collection of violence data, socioeconomic situation and social vulnerability, to facilitate the dialogue and listening of the multiple actors involved in the school routine and that subsidize the elaboration of new public policies prevention and promotion of a culture of peace;

2. Contribute to the expansion of the School Round, in dialogue with the faculty and students, throughout the municipal education network, guiding and training municipal civil guards as conflict mediation agents and establishing bonds of trust with the school community;

3. Carry out and promote campaigns and events, both for children of school age and for adults, aimed at raising awareness about school violence and its main generators and disseminating strategies for the prevention of violence and the construction of a more welcoming environment in schools, based on a culture of peace;

4. Carry out conflict mediation activities, involving parents, teachers and the community surrounding the schools, aiming at resolving small conflicts through dialogue, strengthening community ties;

5. Promote pedagogical cultural activities, to be carried out with students from the school network, which allow reflection on the factors that generate violence and the importance of solidarity and acceptance in the school environment;

6. Hold Conversation Circles, with the presence of specialists, with themes related to school violence, and guidance to parents and mothers on themes such as bullying in schools, care in the use of social networks by young people and children, preventing profiles of groups that spread hate speech and apology for violence;

7. Refer to the Civil Police, so that they monitor groups and communities on the social network, with a neo-Nazi character and/or that carry out the propagation of hate speech and content apologetic to violence.

Violence prevention policies in schools only become effective when they are inter-secretarial, transversal and participatory, because violence has multiple causes. Therefore, it is imperative that public policies are structured in an integrated manner with the school community and its surroundings, which in fact know the reality and its needs. In the USA, the States that limited the policy to combat violence in schools exclusively to armed security and the installation of equipment that restrict access to schools, paradoxically, were the States in which the cases of attacks in schools tripled.

The construction of a culture of peace in schools is a collective and permanent process, in which the school community and its surroundings are protagonists, together with the public authorities, in the construction of a safe school and a territory in which solidarity is an antidote to the spread of hatred and violence. This is the purpose of the Diadema School Safety Observatory.