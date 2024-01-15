Schools closed due to eclipse in these states of America

next 8 April 2024arrive at one total solar eclipse And in this article we will tell you everything you need to know school closed Informed at that time. According to data provided by NASA, this phenomenon can be admired in select areas of the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Solar eclipse: how to see it in the United States and Mexico
There are many cities in the United States where the eclipse will be visible, such as clevelandOhio; EriePennsylvania; BuffaloNY; BurlingtonVermont; lancaster, new Hampshire; And caribou, I have. The specific times will be around 3:15 and 2:33 pm Eastern Time.
In Mexican lands, the city of MazatlánSinaloa will become the center of this unique experience, offering a maximum point of darkness that will last for a long time 4 minutes 20 seconds, the longest period on the entire continent. In addition to Mazatlán, other lucky cities such as Torreón in Durango, Coahuila and Monclova, Coahuila will have the privilege of seeing the eclipse in its entirety. However, in Mexico CityThis event will appear with the Moon covering about 79% of the solar disk.
Schools closed in these states due to solar eclipse
As the April 8 solar eclipse approaches, many states are preparing for this unique astronomical event. However, with enthusiasm comes caution Hundreds of schools announced closure Due to security concerns.
read this also
The eclipse, in which the Moon will completely cover the Sun’s surface, is scheduled for noon on Monday, April 8. This event will begin in Mexico and spread to vast areas of the United States, plunging all locations into complete darkness. This event comes just a few months after the eclipse “ring of Fire” Last October, which enthralled millions of Sky viewers.
Although the spectacle is expected to draw crowds, officials have warned potential dangers, Looking directly at the Sun during an eclipse can cause permanent damage to the eyes, so caution is advised. Additionally, there is concern about the sudden change from daylight to darkness, which could create confusion and additional risks.
Faced with these risks, many schools have chosen shut down temporarilyPrioritizing the safety of students and staff.
Schools will remain closed due to eclipse on 8th April
Indiana
- Brebeuf High School
- Brownsburg Community School
- Cardinal Ritter High School
- Carmel Clay School
- Center Grove Community School
- Denville Community School
- East Hancock School
- Guerin Catholic High School
- Hamilton Heights School
- Hamilton Southeastern School
- Heritage Christian High School
- indianapolis public schools
- Lawrence Township
- Lebanon Community School
- Mill Creek Community School
- Muncie Community School
- Noblesville School
- Park Tudor School
- Pike Township
- Plainfield Community School
- Roncalli High School
- Southern Hancock County Schools
- Speedway School
- Wayne Township
- Zionsville Community School
pennsylvania
- Corry Area School District
- Erie Public School
- Fairview School District
- General McClain School District
- Girard School District
- Harbor Creek School District
- Iroquois School District
- Millcreek School District
- North East School District
- Northwestern School District
- Union City Area School District
- Wattsburg School District
Vermont
- University of Vermont
- Burlington Public Schools
- Montpelier-Roxbury Public Schools
- Maple Run Unified School District
- Champlain Valley Union School District
- Essex-Westford School District
- Milton Town School District
- Lamoille North Supervisory Union
- Lamoille South Supervisory Union
- Waitsfield Elementary
- Winooski School District:
- Colchester School District:
- Mount Abraham Unified School District:
- Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union
- Missisquoi Valley School District
- Edison Central School District
- Washington Central Unified Union School District
ohio
- Akron Public Schools
- Amherst Exempt Village Schools
- Ashland City Schools (Teacher Conference Comp. Day)
- Ashtabula Area City Schools
- Aurora City Schools (Staff Report for Professional Day)
- Avon Lake City School
- Avon Local School District
- Barberton City School
- Bay Village City School
- Black River Local School
- Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District
- Brunswick City School
- Buckeye Central School District
- Buckeye Local Schools
- Canton City School
- Cleveland Metropolitan School District
- Cloverleaf Local School
- Copley-Fairlawn City School
- Coventry Local School
- Cuyahoga Falls City Schools
- Cuyahoga Valley Career Center
- Ihowe Career Center
- Fairless Local School
- Fayette County Public Schools
- field local school
- Firelands Local School
- green local school
- Hawken School (Faculty/Staff Workday)
- Highland Local School
- Hoban High School
- Horizon Science Academy
- Howland Local School
- Hudson City School
- Huron City School
- Jackson Local Schools
- James A. Garfield Local Schools
- Kenston Local School
- Kent City School
- Lake Local School
- Lakewood City School
- Lakeview Local School
- Lorain County Community College
- Louisville City Schools
- madison local schools
- manchester local school
- Marlington Local School
- Massillon City Schools
- Mayfield City School
- Madina City School
- Mentor Public School
- Midview School
- Mogador Local School
- Newton Falls Village Schools Exemption
- Nordonia Hills City School District
- Northside Christian Academy and Preschool
- Norton City School
- Norwalk City School
- North Canton City School
- North Olmsted City School
- North Ridgeville City School
- Oberlin City School
- Olmsted Falls City Schools
- Parma City School District
- Perry Local School District (Stark County)
- simple local school
- poland local school
- Portage Lakes Career Center
- Ravenna City School
- Revere Local School District
- Reitman exempts rural schools
- Rocky River City School
- Rootstown Local School
- Sandy Valley Local School
- Sheffield Lake City School
- Southeast Local School
- Springfield Local Schools
- Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools
- Streetsboro City Schools
- Strongsville City Schools
- Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools
- Twinsburg City School
- Wadsworth City School
- Waterloo Local Schools
- Wayne County Schools Career Center
- West Geauga Local School
- West Holmes Local School
- Westlake City School
- Willoughby-Eastlake School District
- Windham Village Schools Exemption
- Wooster City School
- Districts and schools that will release students early include:
- Hubbard exempted rural schools
- Tallmadge City School