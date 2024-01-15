Schools closed due to eclipse in these states of America

next 8 April 2024arrive at one total solar eclipse And in this article we will tell you everything you need to know school closed Informed at that time. According to data provided by NASA, this phenomenon can be admired in select areas of the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Solar eclipse: how to see it in the United States and Mexico

There are many cities in the United States where the eclipse will be visible, such as clevelandOhio; EriePennsylvania; BuffaloNY; BurlingtonVermont; lancaster, new Hampshire; And caribou, I have. The specific times will be around 3:15 and 2:33 pm Eastern Time.

In Mexican lands, the city of MazatlánSinaloa will become the center of this unique experience, offering a maximum point of darkness that will last for a long time 4 minutes 20 seconds, the longest period on the entire continent. In addition to Mazatlán, other lucky cities such as Torreón in Durango, Coahuila and Monclova, Coahuila will have the privilege of seeing the eclipse in its entirety. However, in Mexico CityThis event will appear with the Moon covering about 79% of the solar disk.

Schools closed in these states due to solar eclipse

As the April 8 solar eclipse approaches, many states are preparing for this unique astronomical event. However, with enthusiasm comes caution Hundreds of schools announced closure Due to security concerns.





The eclipse, in which the Moon will completely cover the Sun’s surface, is scheduled for noon on Monday, April 8. This event will begin in Mexico and spread to vast areas of the United States, plunging all locations into complete darkness. This event comes just a few months after the eclipse “ring of Fire” Last October, which enthralled millions of Sky viewers.

Archive photo of the 2023 eclipse Mikala Compton/LaPresse

Although the spectacle is expected to draw crowds, officials have warned potential dangers, Looking directly at the Sun during an eclipse can cause permanent damage to the eyes, so caution is advised. Additionally, there is concern about the sudden change from daylight to darkness, which could create confusion and additional risks.

Faced with these risks, many schools have chosen shut down temporarilyPrioritizing the safety of students and staff.

Schools will remain closed due to eclipse on 8th April

