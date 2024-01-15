Science supports low-carbohydrate diets

A group of experts claims These should be included as an option in the dietary guidelines of North American administration. Studies support that this diet These contain 50 to 129 grams of carbohydrates per day. This value is less than the reference intake Recommends 45 to 65% of daily calories come from carbohydrates.

they conclude that Low carbohydrate diets are safe for the general public, However, medical supervision may be necessary for some people. They are useful for treating insulin resistance and people at risk for obesity, type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Healthy Carbohydrates Pexels

This type of well-planned low carbohydrate diet Adequate nutrition can be provided by supporting a high-quality diet with similar healthy eating patterns. Currently recommended in guides.

Benefits of this diet

This type of diet can be beneficial Weight, insulin sensitivity, and heart disease risk, These types of diseases have been affecting people of marginalized origin for years in the United States, including those with this type of diet Health equity can be improved across the country.