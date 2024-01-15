Scientists modify stem cells to revive mammoths that went extinct more than 4,000 years ago – Ensename de Ciência

The mammoth, a giant animal that existed on Earth for about 4.8 million years and has been extinct for about 4 thousand years, will come to life again and here we tell you all the details of this amazing discovery.

MammuthusThe scientific name for these giant herbivorous animals, which are ancestral relatives of the common elephant we know now, survived the Ice Age, living throughout Africa and the Eurasian continent.

The World History Encyclopedia describes them as giant foraging animals, with impressive bodies, curved teeth, abundant hair, small, bright eyes, and thick layers of insulating fat that keep them warm.

Despite their huge and imposing appearance, Neanderthals and early humans sought the necessary strategies to be able to hunt them, taking advantage of their juicy meat as food and their leather as clothing, which may have been useful in protecting their prey. Must have been one of the main reasons. In addition to extinction, diseases and climate change.

These majestic animals that we loved and marveled at in person and were only recorded in parietal paintings inside caves, are about to return to our planet.

that’s how it is! Scientists have managed to bring them back to the planet.

Experts at Colossal Biosciences, a scientific laboratory company dedicated to biotechnology and genetic engineering research, managed to “reprogram” pluripotent elephant stem cells to the embryonic stage, a major step needed to revive the extinct mammoths as soon as possible. Will help you achieve your goal. Of 2028.

Dr. George Church, Colossal’s lead geneticist, noted in an interview with the Daily Mail that by producing elephant stem cells, and combining them with genes taken from frozen woolly mammoths, they hope to one day create hybrid eggs Which can become embryos. Artificial womb and thus the Asian elephant was enriched and the diversity of the mammoth was recovered.

This research project also seeks to create strategies that will help the survival of the common elephant and restore its impacted Arctic ecosystem.

As you may already know, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has announced that elephants are on the red list of threatened species.

These animals are in danger of extinction due to poaching for the ivory found in their teeth. The second reason is the unimaginable and terrifying lifestyle adopted by these animals in Asian countries, where excessive population keeps them busy in their daily activities.

With this project, experts want to improve the genetics of elephants so that this species can be brought into another type of habitat, away from society, where they can live healthily and thrive.

“We hope to use the diversity they have inherited from their non-primate relatives to help them cope with the new environments they may need to thrive in,” Dr Church told the Daily Mail.

That is why mammoth researchers do not stop looking for strategies that would allow them to modify genes and make elephants more tolerant to cold and enable them to bring back the extinct woolly mammoth.