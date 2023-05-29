Scorecard Giro d’Italia 2023 | cycling flash

Ended up at 84.6%.

What could have been better?

I had 2M for Consoni and not Milan. Milan gave me little in the spring classics, but Consoni hardly did better and with short stages similar to the Giro in the race before that, Milan did better.

Among other things, I also had Caruso in the team for a long time after I did well in Romandie. Carthy is finally ‘upgraded’

I immediately regretted the cane after the first step. Lots of money and maybe some team points for a 2M 2 time trial. He did a good job in the classics, but here is a different role. The argument that you can queue others in other trips is only partially valid.

I had many attackers Healy, Cort, Albanese, Vendramé, Rubio. Healy and Rubio excellent but Cort scores too many 0s.

For the first time as an screenwriter, Kamna was a gamble that didn’t pay off.

Among the 3M+ sprinters I had Pedersen and Mathews but should have included Groves if not left out

Mayrhofer scored well for me, but it could have been even higher if I had better checked who the designated sprinter was just before the start. Now I put him on the bench and cap the first ride when Danny’s wins.

Dunbar and Leknesund had been diverted beforehand. You might want to research the suggestions a little better in the future.

Lessons enough for the Tour.

Hopefully crashes less. Without dropouts, many of the cup winners – congratulations to all – could also win a cup as difference makers such as Milan, Caruso, Dunbar and Leknesund have not dropped out.