Scorpio, Ryan Murphy lied about sign so Madonna would agree to work with him – Series News

Are you Scorpio? We have good and bad news for you. The good thing is that, according to astrology, you are a sensitive, magnetic, creative, intuitive and intelligent person. The bad thing is Madonna will probably never work with you.

Don’t take it personally: apparently, the Queen of Pop, an exemplary Leo, has trouble collaborating with those born between October 23rd and November 21st. This was recently confirmed by producer, writer and director Ryan Murphy. During a podcast appearance And That’s What You Really Missedhe revealed that he lied to the singer about his zodiac sign, hoping to get a project off the ground that would require recording several interviews with her.

He was Tom Rosenberg, founder of production company Lakeshore Entertainment, who advised the creator of series like Glee, American Horror Story and Dahmer: An American Cannibal to hide his Scorpio nature. “In the elevator to meet Madonna for the first time with Tom, he turned to me and said, ‘When’s her birthday?’ I said, ‘I’m from the 9th of November.’ He then snapped, “Are you a Scorpio? You can’t tell her that, because she won’t hire you.’”

“I met with her. It was lovely,” the showrunner reported (via Entertainment Weekly). “In fact, your last question was what day I was born. I told her my mom’s birthday, September 3rd, and she said, ‘Oh, a Virgo. OK.’ When we went down to the lobby, I found that I was already hired.”

Another person who attests to the peculiarity is David Guetta, who got honey on her lips. Everything seemed to be going well: Madonna loved the remix the DJ made for her and wanted him to produce her next album. However, in this case, being honest had its consequences: “She asked me my sign, and I replied that I am a Scorpio. Suddenly, she made a face and said, ‘Sorry, we can’t work together. It was a pleasure meeting you,’” recalled Guetta in an interview.

WHO PASSED THE MADONNA FILTER?

We do not know the exact moment when Madonna decided that the horoscope should guide her professional steps, but, looking at her partnerships, we can verify that the “anti-scorpio” norm is fulfilled in general terms. Britney Spears, with whom she released “Me Against the Music”, is a Sagittarius, as is Nicki Minaj, present in “Bitch, I’m Madonna” and “Give Me All Your Luvin ‘”.

More music icons that passed Madonna’s filter are Prince, Kanye West (both Gemini), Taylor Swift (Sagittarius), Ricky Martin (Capricorn), Avicii (Virgo), Dua Lipa (Leo), Maluma, Justin Timberlake (both Aquarius) and Missy Elliott (Cancer).

On movie sets, it seems the norm is the same. Antonio Banderas, with whom you shared the lead role in Evita? Lion. Warren Beatty, Al Pacino and Mandy Patinkin, your Dick Tracy costars? Aries, Taurus and Sagittarius respectively. Rosanna Arquette from Desperately Seeking Susan? The rule is enforced again: Lion.

So it’s hard for us to see Madonna working with Lord, Fran Perea or Katy Perry – although the latter made a special appearance in the video for “Bitch, I’m Madonna”. Of course, the owner of the hit “Vogue” has carte blanche to collaborate with a current artist that she admires: Rosalía. Although the plan to take the Catalan (and Libra) to perform on her birthday failed, definitely the stars are not an obstacle to a possible feat between them.