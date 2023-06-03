Scott Disick asks Khloé Kardashian out and she symbolically responds





if you go keeping up with the Kardashians You know that Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick have always had a special chemistry. Still, we definitely don’t put the two together, because as you probably know, Scott is Kourtney Kardashian’s ex. Nevertheless, Scott took the plunge and asked Khloe Kardashian out on a date and her answer is truly I-CO-NIC!

Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian have always been an iconic couple. Disick, 40, always tells what he is on the family reality series and Khloe Kardashian isn’t against either. So it should come as no surprise that despite the breakup between Scott and Kourtney Kardashian, the two have always remained friends.

And over the years, the two reality stars have had on-and-off relationships. Unfortunately, none of these came to fruition. Now it looks like Scott wants to take a completely different route. in the latest season of kardashian Scott asks out on a date to none other than Khloe Kardashian.

It all started when Scott opened up coughing and sobbing. Khloe’s answer: “I pray you don’t do this on dates. It’s what it is with me, but like, it’s disgusting. “Why don’t we go on a date so you can see what it’s like?” He replies, to which Khloe replies: “One you and one me?”

“Yeah! You practice and then when you meet someone…” Scott says, before being abruptly interrupted by Khloé Kardashian: “I’m just going to be honest with you. If I went on a date with someone who hacked your ways, I’d leave during the date. If I’m dating someone, I’m going to handle it.” can’t.

Scott jokes about going on a date with Khloe lol #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/32Tiry1zj6 — Ghasak (@zenrg) June 1, 2023

Although a date is not set for the two, fans say they can see Khloe and Scott together. As fans write on Twitter: “jokingly” there’s always been some tension between the two of them”., “I’m sorry but they would have made a great couple” And “I feel like Khloe and Scott are meant to be together in another life. Random ASF thought lmao.

“Joke” there’s always been some tension between them — Afor Nah🇨🇲 (@AforNah1) June 1, 2023

i’m sorry but they would have made a great couple — AllAboutBrew (@ToFlashy4U) June 1, 2023

I feel like Khloe and Scott are meant to be together in another life. random asf thought lamao — Kiara Cruz (@Alleejjaandrra) May 26, 2023