Scout takes the MVP award of the regular phase of the LPL

The playoffs of the League of Legends Pro League (LPL) have already started but not before recognizing the best players and teams of the regular phase. The Chinese competition has revealed the all pro of the Spring Split and the MVP of the competition: LNG Esports midfielder Lee Ye-chan «scout«. The South Korean has won the third prize for the best player of his career in a stretch of the championship where he had not yet closed it. In addition, recognition for best rookies of the season has been taken by the EDward Gaming shooter, Hu Hong-Chao «Leave«.

Scout has taken the MVP award of the regular phase of the LPL after accumulating a total of 17 recognitions for best player of the game. The South Korean has been the main argument for victory for a LNG Esports team that has finished third in the regular phase with a record of 13 wins and 3 losses. Previously the medium was MVP of the Summer Split of 2017 -not of the regular phase- and of the finals of worlds of 2021. During this divided he has accumulated a KDA of 9 and 180 kills.

On the other hand, EDward Gaming has managed to make the departure of Park Do-hoyeon bearable «Viper» to Hanwha Life Esports. EDG bet on Leave to accompany Tian Ye «Meiko» in bot lane and finally got good results with 163 kills, 675 damage per minute and 27.2% of his team’s total damage. like the veteran support, the shooter is a product of EDward Gaming as he had only competed in the club’s youth ranks to date. These are the all pro of the Spring Split of the LPL:

First team : 369 (JD Gaming) – Jiejie (EDward Gaming) – Scout (LNG Esports) – Ruler (JD Gaming) – Meiko (EDward Gaming)

second team : Ale (EDward Gaming) – Kanavi (JD Gaming) – Knight (JD Gaming) – Elk (Bilibili Gaming) – Missing (JD gaming)

third team: Shanji (OMG) – Tarzan (LNG Esports) – FoFo (EDward Gaming) – Leave (EDward Gaming) – Hang (LNG Esports)

This split featured two particularly outstanding players. Congratulations to LNG Scout for securing MVP of the Regular Season award, and to EDG Leave for becoming the Rookie of the Split. pic.twitter.com/E80pciyiqU — LPL (@lpenglish) March 31, 2023

The LPL is more ‘normal’ than the LCK

The vote of all pro of the LPL has obtained a much more varied result than that of the League of Legends Championship Korea (LCK). Currently the proper name of the South Korean competition is T1 and this has been reflected in the season prizes. The first team of all pro It is made up of the block of players of the three-time world championssomething that did not happen in the Spring Split of 2022 by the presence of Kim Geon-bu “canyon“instead of Hu Myeon-jun’s”Oner«. Also, Ryu Min-seok”keria»has won his second MVP award in the competition. These are the final results:

First equipment : Zeus – Oner – Faker – Gumayusi – Keria (all from T1)

second team : Kiin (KT Rolster) – Peanut (Gen.G) – Chovy (Gen.G) – Deft (Dplus KIA) – Kellin (Dplus KIA)

third team: Doran (Gen.G) – Canyon (Dplus KIA) – Bdd (KT Rolster) – Peyz (Gen.G) – Lehends (KT Rolster)

