Screams 6: the post-survival expectation

The sixth film in succession Screams hit theaters on March 9, 2023. The cast features a privileged range of actors such as Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox and Samara Weaving.

In the sequel to the previous film, released in January 2023, Tara, Sam and their friends Mindy and Chad, survived the massacre of woodsboro. Now, after deciding to move to New York, the group of friends will try to start their lives over, but it won’t be as easy as they hope.

The four young people will have to face one more challenge – the arrival of a masked killer, who will chase them. Viewers can also count on the return of a character from the film Shouts 4, who was believed to be dead. So Kirby Reed, played by Hayden Panettiere, is back on the big screen.

One of the details that makes screams 6 quite appealing are the new scenarios. After the characters move house, the audience follows this new journey in a different city, with different details and landscapes. As a horror film, the story presented is not only mysterious, but also captivating by including different messages that both the characters and the spectators must “decode”.

Accompanying a new adventure is a new soundtrack. Topics like “When The Party’s Over”, by Billie Eilish and “Still Alive”, by Demi Lovato are some of the examples of songs that provide greater emphasis and dynamism to the scenes. An interesting detail about the film is the fact that it attracts the public’s focus to certain scenes, which we perceive to be important for the saga and that’s where the chosen soundtrack also stands out.

screams 6 reveals to us, then, the continuation of a series of events that occurred in the previous films. The public can expect the development of a new stage for this group of characters, already known to all of us. The expectation of a good horror adventure should remain firm.