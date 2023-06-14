Screen Time – 12 watches on film

Watch brands are well aware that their model on the wrist of a movie icon is worth its weight in gold. It was already like this with Steve McQueen in the 1971 racing epic le mans Down to the Omega Seamasters for 007 since the Pierce Brosnans Gold Eye. Now that we’ve left ‘Bond-Omega’ for what it is, how famous it already is. But which are the more famous and unknown watches to grace the silver screen?

le mans (1971) – Tag Heuer Monaco

let’s start with a quick The usual suspects. In 1969, the Heuer Monaco – the ‘tag’ missing until 1985 – was the world’s first class automatic chronograph. Two Years Later, the King of Cool, Steve McQueen, Immortalized Him in a Racing Movie le mans, And not through a solid sponsorship deal, it was McQueen himself who chose the watch. He received an explanation about the race cars from drivers Derek Bell and Jo Siffert.

When McQueen was asked about his look, he wanted to look “exactly like Siefert”. Siefert had become a Heuer ambassador at that time and wore the logo on his overalls. Incidentally, the first commercial collaboration between a brand and a sportsperson. CEO Jack Heuer heard this and immediately sent a whole bunch of watches to the French set. Import duties and customs papers (read: smuggling) were dealt with creatively, and a watch icon was born.

doctor strange (2016) – Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Ultra-Thin Perpetual

Before Dr. Turning into a Marvel superhero, Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is a world-renowned neurosurgeon whose career is cut short when a car accident leaves him unable to use his hands. That fateful night saw Strange with the legendary Dr. Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Ultra-Thin Perpetual, which he also carries with him in the realm of the Kamar-Taj.

The impressive flat 9.2mm stainless steel Perpetual Calendar also returns in a bang-up sequel, this watch bearing the inscription Dr. Strange eventually remembers his earthly origins.

aliens (1986) – Seiko Giugiaro 7A28-7000

Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley ForeignerMovies is a modern action icon. in the second movie, aptly named aliens, She wore a Seiko Giugaro 7A28-7000. A recognizable analog-style watch, but with its block and side pushers, giving it a profile that made it look potentially futuristic.

The Giugaro 7A28-7000 was a genuine and relatively inexpensive watch at the time. Seiko reissued the watch in 2015 for around €250–€300, the counter is now around €1,100 to €1,200.

bullet train (2022) – Breitling AVI Ref. 765 1953 Re-ed

Brad Pitt lives up to his ambassadorship in this action thriller, where he plays the pacifist assassin Ladybug. In the movie we regularly see the Breitling AVI Ref. 765 1953 re-edition wear.

OK, this pilot’s watch was one of contractual obligations, but good choice. that’s for sure.

scarface (1983) – Omega La Magic

scarface Al Pacino’s star status is sealed and this is a film that radiates excess. The Omega La Magic on his wrist fits easily in the middle. During a tense encounter with Bolivian drug lord Alejandro Sosa, Tony wears a broad-shouldered white suit, baggy pants, a red shirt, with bracelets, rings and necklaces.

So with the golden LA Magic on his wrist that fits a character like Tony Montana.

interstellar (2014) -Hamilton Khaki Field Murph

The Swiss brand with American roots has made a specialty of featuring Hollywood movies and series with its timepieces. take christopher nolan Principle, Martian with Matt Damon and interstellar With Matthew McConaughey. But it goes back to 1951 when Robert Wagner wore a Hamilton diving watch in the movie frog,

Fame came in 1957 when the triangular Ventura – designed by car designer Richard Habib – was worn on the wrist of Elvis Presley. Blue Hawaii, Hamilton actually got a chance to work with Stanley Kubrick in the late 1960s, when the film director requested a futuristic table clock and wristwatch for his famous artist. 2001: A Space Odyssey, The Murph of Hamilton played a very important role in interstellar, However it took until 2019 for a ‘consumer version’ to appear. First in a 42mm version, followed last year by a more suitable 38mm version.

no time to die (2021) – Swatch Q

As the creator of all James Bond gadgets, Q (Ben Whishaw) joins no time to die Finally his own watch. swatch and designed by no time to die Costume designer Sutirat Anne Larlarb. While the Q doesn’t feature Tom Ford customization or special cars, this Swatch Q is very attractive.

Limited edition at the time, but an almost identical version, the Swatch 2Q, is still for sale (€235). We only get a glimpse of the clock once or twice, but that is enough. That is, if you share our aversion to such ‘frivolous’, but very cool things.

Jaws (1975) – Elsta Notoscaf

Jaws When it comes to iconic movie watches it is not immediately a movie that comes to mind. Yet Richard Dreyfuss wore a diving watch that can now be easily worn on your wrist. The Elsta Notoscafe was not built until the late 1970s due to the quartz crisis.

So it was unknown for a long time what exactly was on his wrist. The Alsta watch company resurfaced in 2014 and released the Alsta Notoscape II for around $800.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) – Rolex Cosmograph Daytona

The movie for which Leonardo DiCaprio should have won an Oscar. one 180 minutes one Tour de forceof American excesses, arrogance and greed. Although Jonah Hill also impressed as Donnie Azoff.

On his wrist a worn right hand with a yellow gold Rolex Cosmograph Daytona with a black dial. You already had such a model for a few thousand in the 1980s. Those were the days. DiCaprio wore not a Rolex, as is often thought, but a gold TAG Heuer Professional 1000 from the late 1980s. With a quartz movement.

back to the future (1985) – Casio CA53W

A JVC camcorder on the shoulder and a Casio with digital display and calculator function on the wrist. Add a red bodywarmer and you can’t help it.

michael j fox watch back to the future A bit clunky and outdated now, but in 1985, having a calculator on your wrist was the pinnacle of cutting edge technology. Available for some tanners nowadays. Good for some serious movie history.

Impossible Goal (1996) – Casio DW290-1V

Another very affordable movie watch. Incidentally there is also a Casio, which now costs around €60. What watch does Tom Cruise wear when he throws himself out of an airplane or falls from dizzying heights? The Casio DQW290-1V. or yes, at least during the first Impossible Goal Since 1996.

Still, the film directed by Brian DePalma is one of the best parts. On the wrist during gory computer hacks, a simple black case that can withstand the most extreme conditions, is water-resistant to 200 meters and includes – wait for it – No less than five alarms (!), a stopwatch and backlight.

Glass onions – secrets with a knife (2022) – Omega Seamaster 1948

Daniel Craig remained loyal to Omega even after retiring as James Bond. He also contributes a seamaster as master detective Benoît Blanc. Glass Onion. We see him meticulously on the wrist during his detective work. And less subtle during a huge close-up.

Launched in 1948, the Seamaster line was Omega’s first family of watches. The blend of proven technology and design quickly conquered the world. Released to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Seamaster, this limited edition pays homage to Omega’s original post-war classic.









