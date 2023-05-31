Screen Time – June 2023

While many of you probably want to get out and enjoy the summer sunshine, production companies and streamers around the world are doing everything they can to keep you indoors. To that end, there are tons of exciting movies and TV series debuting in theaters and on streaming services around the world this month.

But before we get to the latest episode of Screen Time, let’s do a quick housekeeping: We based our picks on a UK release calendarSo be sure to check the exact local listings before heading to your local movie theater.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse – 2 june

June is off to an incredibly strong start with the hugely popular sequel, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse sees Shamik Moore’s Miles Morales return and now tasked with teaching an entire army of Spider-People what it means to be a hero. With Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen and Jake Johnson’s Peter also returning, this animated film is shaping up to be one of the best of the year.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – June 9

Set years after Bumblebee arrives on Earth, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the next installment in the rebooted franchise, which aims to introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons. Set in the ’90s, this action-packed film will see Anthony Ramos as a man caught up in a war of mechanical aliens, played by Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Pete Davidson, Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage, John DiMaggio, Liza Koshy and others Has given voice. ,

Flamin’ Hot (Disney+) – June 9

We’ve all eaten them, but do we all know how they’re made? Flamin’ Hot is a dramatized biography about Richard Montañez, a Frito Lay janitor who looked to his Mexican heritage to revolutionize the food industry and eventually lead to the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos flavor.

The Crowded Room (Apple TV+) – June 9

Apple TV+’s big June offering sees Tom Holland back in the lead role, this time starring as a troubled young man framed for a murder he clearly didn’t commit. The Crowded Room is a story told through an interrogation, starring Amanda Seyfried as Detective Rhea, a woman trying to solve the case before the real killer strikes again.

The Flash – June 16

There’s no denying that DC has been on the back foot in the movie world for a long time, but judging by first impressions, The Flash is about to change that. Starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, the film not only sees Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, but Michael Keaton as well, in addition to seeing some variations as the Kryptonian, across dimensions and multiple timelines. Plays with those who appear next to her. Main hero.

No Hard Feelings – June 16

It’s become increasingly rare to see comedies on the big screen, but director Gene Stupnitsky teams up with Jennifer Lawrence to prove why it shouldn’t be. No Hard Feelings sees Lawrence playing a young woman who is tasked with helping an introverted young man out of his shyness before he heads off to college, and as you’d expect, it turns out to be insane. Opens the door for a series of outings and hijinks.

Extraction 2 (Netflix) – June 16

Chris Hemsworth is known for his action roles and he continues that endeavor in June with the sequel to Netflix’s Extraction. Known as Extraction 2, the film sees Hemsworth return as Tyler Rake as he adjusts to protecting and extracting a family at the mercy of a Georgian mobster and incarcerated in an incredibly deadly prison. It happens. When things go off the rails, Rake and his team are hunted down and confronted by a vengeful mobster.

Secret Invasion (Disney+) – June 21

Seeing new Marvel Studios TV series has become a rarity, but thankfully, we’re getting just that in June. Secret Invasion will see Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos team up and try to stop the Skrulls from invading and infiltrating the supreme governments and organizations in the Marvel Universe. With Don Cheadle and Cobie Smulders returning as Roddy and Maria Hill, the series also welcomes Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke to the MCU.

Asteroid City – June 23

With The French Dispatch behind us, Wes Anderson is already set to begin work on his next feature film with the comedy drama Asteroid City. Starring an absurdly stacked cast including Scarlett Johansson, Jason Schwartzman, Tom Hanks, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Margot Robbie, Adrien Brody, Bryan Cranston, Willem Dafoe, Steve Carell, Jeffrey Wright and others, this quirky film will find out how A junior stargazing convention is disrupted by world-changing events.

The Witcher – Season 3 Volume 1 (Netflix) – June 29

It had its critics and backlash, but that hasn’t stopped Netflix’s The Witcher from being one of its biggest streamers. In June, the series will return for the first part of its third series with this engaging adaptation of the book Time of Contempt. This will also be the last time Henry Cavill dons and dons The Wolf Medallion and Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher Blade, the series coming in two parts with the second part due in late July.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – June 30

The month ends with the final appearance of Harrison Ford on movie screens as the iconic Indiana Jones. In the fifth and final adventure with Ford carrying a whip and wearing a fedora, Indy teams up with Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Helena Shaw as they race to find a mythical artifact said to hold the keys to history. Mads Mikkelson’s Jürgen Voller gets his hands on it first before they all have the power to change course.

Whether you’re a fan of action, comedy, drama or biography, there’s something for you this June. Check back in a month for the next episode of Screen Time to see if July will follow suit.