Screenshot Sunday #112 – Inside.Gamer

I was busy writing an introduction about how there will be fewer new games to fascinate me in the second half of this year than in the first half. After looking at the release calendar, it turns out there was a lot more to come than I thought. And then there are games that have been announced for this year but haven’t received a release date yet, like Suikoden I and II HD Remastered. I couldn’t help but delete the entire intro and now it’s in its place. sossss…

It’s raining

My experience with MMOs mainly consists of World Of Warcraft eeeeeeeeeennn… that’s all! Since then I’ve tried other games in this genre, but they’ve always been short-lived. Meanwhile I regularly heard how good Final Fantasy XIV was. In theory, I even had a physical copy of the game. I once picked this up as an extra free game during a promotion in Dixon. But that was still the original game, and as you may know, it flopped so badly that Square Enix went back to the drawing board and rebuilt it from the ground up. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn It was a phenomenal success and has already had four expansions.

But why have I never tried it before? It also included some free play time when I bought the original copy, although I probably didn’t take full advantage of it. I liked it, but not great. When I saw years later that the new game was in testing, I wanted to try it, but I ran into a problem. Since I originally had a Square Enix account with a paid subscription using the original purchase and included game time, I was not eligible to attempt the trial. I didn’t even feel like creating another Square Enix account, so I let it go. Until last week I saw on the PlayStation Store that the PS5 version was available for download. I assumed it wouldn’t do anything again, but downloaded it anyway. To my surprise, I could just log in and create a character right away.

In the comments of last Friday’s ‘What are we playing this weekend’, Lavallera wrote: “Hope you can get past the beginning. The first half of FF14 is by far the weakest in terms of story . This matches my experience. While I was able to jump into the action fairly quickly with World Of Warcraft and various other MMOs, I noticed that the game starts out very slowly. But its popularity is certainly a It’s for a reason, so I want to play a little more.

adventure awaits!

I get that reference!

I’ve bored you before with my soul-loving tendencies, but today I wanted to add a dimension to it. No, just kidding. I would never do this to you. I’m just about to remove a dimension, ghee. Salt and Sanctuary It’s like 2D Soul with a very special art style.

Are we ever really here?

What is going through your mind at this moment?

Short cut!

painter1987

back to kicking ass and chewing bubblegum, this time he played Duke Nukem 3D: Megaton Edition, come get some!

Jetzt im Kino!

Hello, 911 emergency? There is a handsome boy in my house.

I thought Cinema Rex didn’t exist anymore.

I don’t have time to play with myself.

After all the manly behavior and gun vs. aliens violence, he also had several screenshots of him looking much happier. Ramen Original,

lavalera

If you are interested in RPG, then you are in the right place, as he has played two really cool titles.

“Since my holidays have started, I thought I had room for a new game besides Diablo and FF16. The choice hasn’t been that hard since persona 3 portable Was still on my list and available on Gamepass. Persona is now my second favorite game series after Yakuza/Like a Dragon. The remake of Persona 3 will come out next year but I still want to play this portable version. Nice turn-based battles with snappy music, personalities, and social interactions. A typical Persona game I’ll be having a great time with.

Hey, that’s a coincidence. I’m going to be getting the Persona 3 FES for PS2 today and possibly an Aegis statue as well. It appears to be a good game, ie.

Hehehe, that’s right.

Kept you waiting, huh!?

This is what happens when they play with Nicki Minaj too much.

Lord, take it.

Holy JRPGs, Batman!

In addition, of course, he also continued final fantasy xvi,

“What a wonderful game it is. Engaging action combat. Very strong story with Game of Thrones influences (something with ice and fire, without too many spoilers). Nice and recognizable Final Fantasy tunes. And it is also very beautiful to look at. The only downside for me is the lipsyncing on the English voices. I love playing these types of games with Japanese audio, it just gives it a little extra dimension. Luckily, the English voices in this game are fine and not jarring like in many anime. But otherwise really great. What a great sporting year we’ve had.”

It’s feeling great again, you know.

Oh no, I still get nightmares about it because of Final Fantasy VII.

Lord, take my money!

What? It probably won’t be the last Final Fantasy again?

Is this Dutch Coast?

Let’s write a song about it.

Now I’m tempted to start calling out one of my co-workers for saying this.

apple of eden Sure Be here somewhere

Ah, this was before the construction of Helms Deep.

It sounds like Grizzly Hills. Now I feel like playing World Of Warcraft again, hahaha.

