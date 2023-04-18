Screenwriter reveals UNUSUAL idea for ‘Velocidade Máxima 3’ – CinePOP Cinema

Keanu Reevesone of the protagonists of the classic action film ‘Maximum speed‘ from 1994, recently revealed that he is open to making a third film in the franchise, if there is a good story to be told.

The first film, which tells the story of a bus that explodes if the speed drops below 55 miles per hour (88 kilometers per hour), is considered a landmark of the 90s and launched Reeves and Sandra Bullock to stardom.

However, the 1997 sequel, ‘Max Speed ​​2‘ did not pan out with audiences or critics, raising questions about the franchise’s limited potential.

the original writer Graham Yost joked that if a third film was developed, it would basically be the same story, but with the minimum speed increased by 5 miles per hour.

“What Keanu said was, ‘If the script is good enough’”Yost told the ComicBook. “And that’s what really matters. What do you do? My old joke for ‘Maximum Speed ​​3’ was ‘This time it’s 60’, and that’s it. Just a little faster, but it’s all the same. And everyone involved is 60 years old. It’s like when you watch John Wick; each is basically the same movie, but they’re great. I like it, they are brutal.”





Take the time to watch:

While the possibility of a third film is still uncertain, fans are still eagerly awaiting a chance to see Reeves return to the franchise’s universe.

About that, Keanu Reeves is showing in theaters with the acclaimed ‘John Wick 4: Baba Yaga‘, who already did $350 million worldwide, surpassing the total box office of the third film and becoming the highest grossing global of the franchise.

At the Rotten Tomatoesthe feature resides with nothing less than 93% approvalwith note 8.10/10 based on 89 reviews to date, making the chapter the highest rated on the site. For the sake of comparison, the other chapters have 86%, 89% It is 89% approvalrespectively.

In addition to hailing praise for the action scenes and stellar cast, experts said the production is one of the best in the action genre in the last decade.

Check out the comments:

“At 2 hours and 49 minutes, it’s bigger than previous films in every way – not better, not worse, just more” – BBC.com.



“‘John Wick 4’ earns every second of its epic running time, and there’s a strong case to be made that it’s the best of the sequels” – CinemaBlend.



“(The film) is an epic in every sense of the word: epic in scope, epic in scale and epic in emotions” – Digital Spy.



“‘John Wick 4’ it can be a little long, but when it’s fun, few films can compete with its magnetism” – Sunshine State Cineplex.

“If the previous three films were not your cup of tea, what is served by ‘John Wick 4’ it will not change your opinion. But if you love kinetic action set in stunning locations, there’s no one in Hollywood doing it better than Reeves and (director Chad) Stahelski—The Lamplight Review.

According to deadlinethe movie should open with $60 to $70 million in its first weekend of showing in the US.

Until then, the franchise’s biggest opening was ‘John Wick 3: Parabellum‘ with $56.8 million on your first weekend, ending your journey with $171 million raised in the United States.

In addition, the fourth feature of the franchise will be 2 hours and 49 minutes (169 minutes) – making it the longest film in the saga.

Remember the trailer:

The new film brings John Wick discovering a way to defeat the High Summit. But before he can earn his freedom, Mr. Wick must face a new enemy with powerful alliances across the world and forces that turn old friends into enemies.

Chad Stahelski returns to direct and promised a film at the height of the franchise:

“We’re satisfied with the action sequences and we don’t want to miss that. I want to be a better director, but that doesn’t mean the sequel will have less action,” stated.