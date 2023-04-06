Seagate Debuts Star Wars Saber Storage SSD

a collection of storage SSD for fans of Star Wars is what Seagate is debuting, they’re a special-edition lightsaber collection of the company’s FireCuda PCIE Gen4 NVMe SSD.

They offer “sequential read speeds of up to 7,300MB/s” and a five-year limited warranty combined with three years of “Rescue Data Recovery Services” in case something happens to your drive.

The FireCuda SSDs themselves are unmodified, but come with performance-enhancing LED heatsinks and interchangeable faceplates featuring 3D replicas of three iconic lightsaber designs, complete with translucent plastic channels that create the glowing blade effect. by allowing the brightness of the heat sink LEDs to shine through.

Lightsaber Collection special edition FireCuda PCIE Gen4 NVMe SSDs are available starting today for $185 for the 1TB version and $290 for the 2TB version.

They come in the lightsaber versions of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, and Luke Skywalker.

