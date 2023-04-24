Season 1 actress can return in 3; understand

According to actress Connie Britton, she talked to Mike White about returning in season 2 of The White Lotus, but it didn’t happen

Created, written and directed by mike white, The White Lotus changed practically the entire cast when it went to the second season, keeping only Jennifer Coolidge (Tanya McQuoid) It is Jon Gries (Greg). However, the second phase could have had another actress: Connie Brittoninterpreter of Nicole Mossbacher.

In addition to Coolidge, Gries It is Brittonthe cast of the first year of the series also had Steve Zahn (Mark Mossbacher), Jake Lacy (Shane Patton), Murray Bartlett (armond), Alexandra Daddario (Rachel Patton), Natasha Rothwell (Belinda Lindsey), Sydney Sweeney (Olivia Mossbacher) It is Brittany O’Grady (Paula).

Connie Britton in the first season of The White Lotus (Photo: Disclosure)

During an interview with deadline, Connie Britton revealed how there was a conversation to return in the second phase, but it did not happen. “(mike white) wanted me to be in season two, and there was an idea I loved for the character. Our intention is to do that in season three,” he said in the conversation.

A part of the cast didn’t work for the second season and we hope… in the third season. I would love to see one spin off of every character in this series.