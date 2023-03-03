Season 10 of heroes in Pokémon GO: events, rotations, bonuses and everything you need to know

Pokémon GO starts a new season, and it is already in its tenth season since this new system began: the Season 10: Rising Heroes lasts between March 1 and June 1, 2023.

With each new season, a series of novelties arrive in the Niantic game, although not all of them come out at once: they will be deployed over the next three months.

New Temporary Research, Community Days, events, season rotations… find out everything new about the Pokemon GO Season 10 here:

-News from Season 10 of Pokémon GO

What’s New: Capturing Gimmighoul Walking Form

The main novelty of the season is the arrival of Gimmighoul walking form, a Pokémon from Paldea that can be caught in Pokémon GO. In fact, like in the Switch games, you can evolve it into Gholdengo.

The way to get these Gimmighoul walking form is sending postcards to Pokémon Scarlet or Purple. That way, you’ll get a Coin Chest, an item that you can activate once a day from the bag to lure the wild Walking Gimmighoul.

For this, yes, you will need to connect Pokémon GO to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

Season 10 Temporary Investigation

temporary investigation Willow’s Wardrobe It will be available throughout the season. To do this, you must buy the ticket, already available, and complete all the challenges before June 1.

You can get a meeting with Melmetal who knows the Double Ironfist charged attack.

In addition, you can get the following encounters by completing Field Research:

Parasect

pinsir

snorlax

Gible

furfrou

goomy

special bonuses

These bonuses will be active throughout the season:

More damage done by Pokémon that participate in raids remotely.

Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops.

-Pokémon GO Season 10 Events

Special events

Festival of Colors: from March 8 to 14 with Mega-Medicham and Bruxish

A Street Hero + Team GO Rocket Takeover: March 21-29

Other events to be announced in April and May

elite raids

Elite Raids return, a more difficult type of raid, in which Trainers agree in person against Regieleki and Regidrago.

Community days

Here are the upcoming Community Day dates, with a special in April to be confirmed.

March 18 – Slowpoke and Galar Slowpoke

April 15

April 29

May 21th

-Season Rotations

This season, these Pokémon will appear in the wild in different parts of the world.

cities

Voltorb

Porygon

Togetic

Gardevoir

purrloin

trubbish

Elgyem

Forests

forests

mankey

Exeggutor

Shuckle

Zorua

Stunfisk

Fomantis

morelull

Mountains

Aerodactyl

snorlax

Whismur

Mawile

Aron

medicham

woobat

beaches and water

psyduck

slow poke

Hisui’s Qwilfish

mantine

Lumineon

Frillish

goomy

North Hemisphere

scarmory

swablu

snivy

tepig

oshawott

deino

Helioptile

Southern hemisphere

Chikorite

Cyndaquil

totodile

larvitar

scraggy

alomomola

Stuffful

