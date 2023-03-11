Season 10 Rising Heroes of Pokémon GO starts today: All the news and bonuses

From this very morning Pokémon GO starts a new seasonneither more nor less than the tenth of its history, which receives the title of Rising Heroes. Niantic, those responsible for the mobile augmented reality game, have already detailed the main playable novelties that we will be able to enjoy in Spain and the whole world during the next three months (you can browse them in full on this official website).

As usual, this new season will be loaded with events, Featured Pokémon and much more. then you we teach the most relevant changes What you need to know to be up to date.

Season 10 Rising Heroes in Pokémon GO: Dates

The duration of the new Rising Heroes Season in Pokémon GO will be exactly three months in total, as expected following the dynamics presented by Niantic about the seasons. Specifically, this is the start and end date from the Rising Heroes Season:

  • The Rising Heroes Season begins: on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, starting at 10:00 a.m. local time.
  • The Rising Heroes Season ends: on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Main news and events of Season 10

Niantic has already confirmed for the new Season Rising Heroes the main news, events and research that will happen throughout this stage in the game. Here we show you summarized:

Community Days

These are the dates on which the community day events in the new Season 10: Rising Heroes:

  • Community Day March 2023: It will happen on Saturday, March 18.
  • April 2023 Community Day: It will happen on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
  • Classic Community Day April 2023: It will happen on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
  • May 2023 Community Day: It will happen on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Pokemon Encounters in Season 10

Next we go to show you the main pokmon encounters that will be available in Season 10: Rising Heroes of Pokémon GO.

Encounters upon completing research achievements

To the complete research achievements This Season we can have encounters with the following Pokémon:

  • Parasect
  • pinsir*
  • snorlax*
  • Gible*
  • furfrou*
  • goomy

Wild Pokémon by zones and appearance by hemispheres

In the new Season 10: Rising Heroes there will be several types of Pokémon that will appear wild in various areas of the worldlike the ones you can see below:

  • In cities: Voltorb*, Porygon*, Togetic*, Gardevoir*, Purrloin*, Trubbish*, Elgyem* and more.
  • In forests: Mankey*, Exeggutor, Shuckle*, Zorua, Stunfisk, Formantis, Morelull and more.
  • In mountains: Aerodactyl*, Snorlax*, Whismur*, Mawile*, Aron*, Medicham*, Woobat* and more.
  • On beaches and water: Psyduck*, Slowpoke*, Hisui’s Qwilfish, Mantine*, Lumineon, Frillish*, Goomy and more.
  • Northern Hemisphere Exclusives: Skarmory*, Swablu*, Snivy*, Tepig*, Oshawott*, Deino*, Helioptile* and more.
  • Southern Hemisphere Exclusives: Chikorita*, Cyndaquil*, Totodile*, Larvitar*, Scraggy, Alomomola*, Stufful* and more.

Pokémon that hatch from eggs

During Season 10: Rising Heroes there will also be new Pokémon that emerge from the hatching of eggs, both regularly throughout the season and as a reward for the Adventure Sync feature. here below you can check the pokmon that will hatch this season:

  • 2 km eggs: Bellsprout*, Igglybuff*, Trapinch*, Cottonee* and more.
  • 5 km eggs: Machop*, Gligar*, Bonsly* and more.
  • 7 km eggs: Hisui’s Growlithe, Hisui’s Voltorb, Hisui’s Qwilfish, Hisui’s Sneasel and more.
  • 10 km eggs: Tyrunt, Amaura, Togedemaru, Jangmo-o and more.
  • 5 km Eggs (Adventure Sync): Shinx*, Cranidos*, Shieldon*, Happyy*, Frillish* and more.
  • 10 km Eggs (Adventure Sync): Dratini*, Beldum*, Gible*, Goomy, Rockruff* and more.

Season 10 Bonuses

During this new Season 10: Rising Heroes the following bonuses will be active for all players in the world:

  • More damage caused by Pokémon: who participate in raids remotely.
  • Team GO Rocket: will appear more frequently at PokStops.
  • Extra Stardust: Earned from matches with Team GO Rocket.
  • Theme stickers: themed stickers can be obtained by spinning the photodiscs at PokStops, opening presents, and purchasing them from the in-game store.

Pokémon GOis available free for Android and iOS since 2016. If you want to know more details about the title, you can consult our complete guide with tips and tricks.

