Season 10 Rising Heroes of Pokémon GO starts today: All the news and bonuses

From this very morning Pokémon GO starts a new seasonneither more nor less than the tenth of its history, which receives the title of Rising Heroes. Niantic, those responsible for the mobile augmented reality game, have already detailed the main playable novelties that we will be able to enjoy in Spain and around the world during the next three months (you can take a look at them in full on this official website).

As usual, this new season will be full of events, featured Pokémon and much more. then you we show the most relevant changes What you need to know to stay up to date.

Season 10 Rising Heroes in Pokémon GO: Dates

The duration of the new Rising Heroes Season in Pokémon GO will be exactly three months in total, as expected following the dynamics presented by Niantic about the seasons. Specifically, this is the start and end date from the Rising Heroes Season:

The Rising Heroes Season begins: on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, starting at 10:00 a.m. local time.

on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, starting at 10:00 a.m. local time. The Rising Heroes Season ends: on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Main news and events of Season 10

Niantic has already confirmed for the new Season Rising Heroes the main news, events and research that will happen throughout this stage in the game. Here we show you summarized:

Gimmighoul and Gholdengo now available: Professor Willow and Cinio from the Paldea region have discovered these Pokémon that can now be caught thanks to the new item Chest of Coins (you have more details in our related guide).

Professor Willow and Cinio from the Paldea region have discovered these Pokémon that can now be caught thanks to the new item Chest of Coins (you have more details in our related guide). Pokémon discovered in sizes XXS and XXL: all Pokémon in the game now have different sizes.

all Pokémon in the game now have different sizes. Elite raids return: Challenge Raid Bosses Regieleki and Regidrago in Elite Raids for the only chances to catch these Legendary Pokémon this season. At the moment there is one confirmed for March 11 and another on April 9.

Challenge Raid Bosses Regieleki and Regidrago in Elite Raids for the only chances to catch these Legendary Pokémon this season. At the moment there is one confirmed for March 11 and another on April 9. Season 10 Temporary Investigation with Ticket: this season-long research will allow Trainers to unlock a new costume inspired by Professor Willow. Additionally, it will lead to an encounter with a Melmetal that knows the Double Ironfist charged attack (must be completed before June 1, 2023).

this season-long research will allow Trainers to unlock a new costume inspired by Professor Willow. Additionally, it will lead to an encounter with a Melmetal that knows the Double Ironfist charged attack (must be completed before June 1, 2023). GO Fighting League – Season 10: prepare your Pokémon to fight in competitions such as the Fantasy Cup, the Color Cup, the Mountain Cup or the Spring Cup.

Community days

These are the dates on which the community day events in the new Season 10: Rising Heroes:

Community Day March 2023: It will happen on Saturday March 18.

It will happen on Saturday March 18. April 2023 Community Day: It will take place on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

It will take place on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Classic Community Day April 2023: It will take place on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

It will take place on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Community Day May 2023: It will take place on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

We can all be heroes, for example helping someone cross the road, or saving shadow Pokémon from Team GO Rocket. It’s in your hands! Get ready for more Pokémon, events, and bonuses in March to help you channel your inner hero. #RisingHeroes pic.twitter.com/b9Iap3GQVg Pokémon GO Spain (@PokemonGOespana) February 28, 2023

Pokemon Encounters in Season 10

Next we go to show you the main Pokémon encounters that will be available in Season 10: Rising Heroes of Pokémon GO.

Encounters upon completing research achievements

To the complete research achievements This Season we can have encounters with the following Pokémon:

Parasect

pinsir*

snorlax*

Gible*

furfrou*

goomy

Wild Pokémon by zones and appearance by hemispheres

In the new Season 10: Rising Heroes there will be several types of Pokémon that will appear wild in various areas of the worldlike the ones you can see below:

In cities: Voltorb*, Porygon*, Togetic*, Gardevoir*, Purrloin*, Trubbish*, Elgyem* and more.

Voltorb*, Porygon*, Togetic*, Gardevoir*, Purrloin*, Trubbish*, Elgyem* and more. In forests: Mankey*, Exeggutor, Shuckle*, Zorua, Stunfisk, Formantis, Morelull and more.

Mankey*, Exeggutor, Shuckle*, Zorua, Stunfisk, Formantis, Morelull and more. In mountains: Aerodactyl*, Snorlax*, Whismur*, Mawile*, Aron*, Medicham*, Woobat* and more.

Aerodactyl*, Snorlax*, Whismur*, Mawile*, Aron*, Medicham*, Woobat* and more. On beaches and water: Psyduck*, Slowpoke*, Hisui’s Qwilfish, Mantine*, Lumineon, Frillish*, Goomy and more.

Psyduck*, Slowpoke*, Hisui’s Qwilfish, Mantine*, Lumineon, Frillish*, Goomy and more. Northern Hemisphere Exclusives: Skarmory*, Swablu*, Snivy*, Tepig*, Oshawott*, Deino*, Helioptile* and more.

Skarmory*, Swablu*, Snivy*, Tepig*, Oshawott*, Deino*, Helioptile* and more. Southern Hemisphere Exclusives: Chikorita*, Cyndaquil*, Totodile*, Larvitar*, Scraggy, Alomomola*, Stufful* and more.

Pokémon that hatch from eggs

During Season 10: Rising Heroes there will also be new pokemon coming out of the hatching of eggs, both regularly throughout the season and as a reward for the Adventure Sync feature. here below you can consult the pokemon that will hatch this season:

2 km eggs: Bellsprout*, Igglybuff*, Trapinch*, Cottonee* and more.

Bellsprout*, Igglybuff*, Trapinch*, Cottonee* and more. 5 km eggs: Machop*, Gligar*, Bonsly* and more.

Machop*, Gligar*, Bonsly* and more. 7 km eggs: Hisui’s Growlithe, Hisui’s Voltorb, Hisui’s Qwilfish, Hisui’s Sneasel and more.

Hisui’s Growlithe, Hisui’s Voltorb, Hisui’s Qwilfish, Hisui’s Sneasel and more. 10 km eggs: Tyrunt, Amaura, Togedemaru, Jangmo-o and more.

Tyrunt, Amaura, Togedemaru, Jangmo-o and more. 5 km Eggs (Adventure Sync): Shinx*, Cranidos*, Shieldon*, Happyy*, Frillish* and more.

Shinx*, Cranidos*, Shieldon*, Happyy*, Frillish* and more. 10 km Eggs (Adventure Sync): Dratini*, Beldum*, Gible*, Goomy, Rockruff* and more.

Season 10 Bonuses

During this new Season 10: Rising Heroes the following bonuses will be active for all players in the world:

More damage caused by Pokémon: who participate in raids remotely.

who participate in raids remotely. Team GO Rocket: It will appear more frequently at PokéStops.

It will appear more frequently at PokéStops. Extra Stardust: Earned from matches with Team GO Rocket.

Earned from matches with Team GO Rocket. Theme stickers: You can earn themed stickers by spinning Photo Discs at PokéStops, opening presents, and purchasing them from the in-game store.

Pokémon GOis available free for Android and iOS since 2016. If you want to know more details about the title, you can consult our complete guide with tips and tricks.



