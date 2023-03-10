Season 2 of Fortnite arrives and this is all that is known

Fortnite prepares for an expected change of season in which the rumors all they did was increase the hype throughout the community. The big changes to the game implemented in the last year like the famous No Build Mode They have hit the mark and it has caused thousands and thousands of players to land on the famous island, in this context the team of developers of Epic Games will seek to continue through the same path with new ways, but enough of the mysteries, then we bring you everything that is known up to the moment of the Season 2 of Fortnite: “MEGA”, release date and both certainties and rumors.

Take note! because the Season 2 of Fortnite is just around the corner, that great update that started the Chapter 4 by December 2022. This second period of the battle royale The most popular will arrive nothing more and nothing less than tomorrow, Friday the 10th. Starting at 08:00 (Spanish peninsular time) the servers will be disabled for a couple of hours to get all the new content ready for the Season 2 and in this way leave everything ready for a weekend to pure fortnite.

Is First Person Mode coming to Fornite?

We mentioned it at the beginning, exactly one year ago the development team of Fortnite implemented the arrival of No Build Mode, something that was a boom and attracted thousands and thousands of new players. Once the foam of this innovation subsided a bit, comments quickly began to emerge on the different social networks of a community almost crying out for the First person mode and according to rumors from specialized journalists and reports from various media outlets, this could be very close to coming to fruition. For more information about the First person mode of Fortnite, we recommend reading the next article.

Collaborations, from the screen to the island

fortnite, like others battle royale, It is popular for interesting collaborations with athletes, community personalities, anime, series, and movies. to say goodbye to Season 1just like we mentioned it before, Epic Games launched a series of skins, cosmetics and even a Cup of believe, the new feature film that he plays Michael B Jordanbut this is not (nor will it be) the only crossover.

What a few days ago were rumors, are no longer. Epic Games officially announced that for this Season 2 of Fortnite will come nothing more and nothing less than eren yeager, protagonist of shingeki no kyojin (Attack on Titan). The announcement was made through the official Twitter accountan image of Eren and the legend «There is more to explore beyond the walls…»