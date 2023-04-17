Season 2 of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ is already being written, reveals Rick Riordan – CinePOP Cinema

‘Percy Jackson and the olympians’ it is one of the most anticipated series of the upcoming series and, even before the premiere of the first cycle, the writers are already getting together to write the narrative of the second season.

The good news was confirmed by the author of the literary saga himself, Rick Riordanin your blog official (via collider).

However, Riordan made it clear that the second iteration has not been officially confirmed by the disney+.

“We started work in the writers’ room for season two. This does NOT mean Season 2 has been greenlit. It’s too early for that”He wrote. “But we got approval to start developing the scripts – and I think everyone’s expectation is that the next season will happen, if everything goes according to plan. It is encouraging to participate in the room. We have already unraveled all the action of the second book of ‘Percy Jackson’, ‘The sea of ​​Monsters’in a series of episodes – and we begin to outline what the first chapters will be.”





Last year, our editor-in-chief Renato Marafon participated in DisneyD23 and had the opportunity to interview the stars of the adaptation.

On video, walker Scobell, leah Jeffries It is Aryan Simhadri they talk about their characters, which are their favorite books in the saga, which Gods they wanted to have as parents and much more.

The cast still has Virginia Kull (Sally Jackson) Glynn Turman (Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Mr. D), Megan Mullally (Alecto), Timm Sharp (Gabe Ugliano) Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse LaRue) Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan) olivea morton (Nancy Bobofit) and Timothy Omundson (Hades).

Altogether, the saga written by Riordan contains five books: ‘The Lightning Thief’, ‘Sea of ​​Monsters’, ‘The Titan’s Curse’, ‘The Battle of the Labyrinth’, It is ‘The last Olympian’.

The plot revolves around Percy, a teenager who discovers he is the son of Poseidon, Greek god of the seas, and is then sent to Camp Half-Blood to reunite with other half-bloods. There, Percy meets his friend and mentor Grover Underwood, a teenage satyr, and meets Annabeth Chase, daughter of Athena.

The series does not have a scheduled premiere date.

Chris Columbus directed the film adaptation of the first volume, ‘Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief’which brought in its cast Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, Brandon T. Jackson, It is Jake Abel.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film grossed nearly $227 million around the world, from a budget of $95 million.

In 2013, ‘Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters‘ just invoiced $199 million and received harsh criticism about the narrative, which strayed too far from the original novel.