Season 2 will have major changes

“House of the Dragon” seems to be about to officially confirm a third season. Yes, that’s even before the second season has finished recording! That’s because it looks like the HBO Max discovered the secret that could help this hit series continue to be highly acclaimed by fans.

Various rumors indicate that the time jump strategy will continue to be presented, as it did in the first season. Thus, the secret for production to remain status current is related to shorter episodes.

That’s because, as we know, these episodes have been the talk of the town and have even become a hot topic on various social networks.

Still in relation to them, HBO Max authorized only eight episodes as an attempt to end the war between Blacks and Greens that was pending in the previous season.

In turn, this scenario depicts a period known as the Dance of Dragons, the bloodiest of Aegon’s lineage, “The Conqueror”.

The creator of the saga “A Song of Ice and Fire”, on the other hand, is not so excited about the new decisions related to the series. This is explained because, in addition to the second season only arriving in 2024, it will still feature reduced episodes in the near future.

But even though the episodes were shortened to eight, they were lengthened by anywhere from 60 minutes or so. All this movement is taking place, in short, to give a “green light” to the next events of the spin off of “Game of Thrones”.

‘House of the Dragon’: Season 2 Coming When?

The jump in time has happened so that some interesting points of the series and the adaptation are clearer for the fans. For example, details on how Aegon “The Conqueror” assumed kingship over all of Westeros.

The second season will be filmed later this year, in Spain, with a release scheduled for 2024. In fact, those who expect to see some characters, such as those of Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen, can now celebrate due to the adaptations made to explain some aspects of the government of Aegon.