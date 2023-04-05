Season 2 wins mystery preview; check out

Still no premiere forecast, new year should reach the Netflix catalog by the end of 2023

One of Netflix’s most celebrated Brazilian series, “Invisible City” should return with new episodes still in 2023 and, this Wednesday (8), the second season of the series won a mysterious preview.

The new year of production is set in Belém, in Pará, and should show an indigenous Brazil, “with new entities and interesting elements of popular culture”, revealed the creator Carlos Saldanhain a press release.

In season two, “After two years away, Eric (Marco Pigossi) appears in a natural sanctuary protected by indigenous people and sought after by miners, near Belém do Pará. He discovers that his daughter, Luna (Manu Dieguez), and the Cuca (Alessandra Negrini) were living in the region with the aim of bringing him back to life”says the official synopsis.

“Although Eric wants to return immediately to Rio de Janeiro with Luna, Eric realizes that the girl has a greater mission to fulfill in the region. At the same time, in trying to protect her, he becomes a threat to the delicate balance between nature and the entities”complete the text.

The first teaser for the second season of “Invisible City” is partially narrated in the Tukano indigenous language, brought to the screen by the character of the Shaman Jaciara (Ermelinda Yepario), one of the new additions to the cast, which also includes Leticia spiller (“The Seventh Guardian”), Simone Spoladore (“We were Six”) and Tastu Carvalho (“Under pressure”). Watch:

