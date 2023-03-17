Season 9 “The Masked Singer” Episode 5 Reveals the Chipmunks and the Jackalope

Fox

Two celebrities were revealed on Wednesday’s edition of “The Masked Singer”: actor/comedian Malin Akerman and social media star Lele Pons are revealed to be Squirrel and Jackalope, respectively.

For Squirrel, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg got it right, naming Malin Akerman. I think Robin Thicke, Heather Graham. Ken Jeong thought she was Katherine Heigl. Nicole Scherzinger chose Kate Hudson. said Jennifer Nettles, Guest Speaker, Anne Hathaway.

As for Jackalope, Scherzinger soon discovered it was Lele Pons and Thicke agreed. McCarthy-Wahlberg told Jenna Ortega. Jeong went out with Selena Gomez. Picking nettles by Camila Cabello.

It was “Sesame Street” night, and the episode opened with Elmo singing “What’s the name of this song” (or, in this case, “Shoo”) before turning it into Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Grover, the Count and more characters singing “Dynamite” by BTS. Yes, this show is still very strange! (I mean, Creon Language host Nick Cannon called him “the father of many a Sesame Street fan.” The fact that “The Masked Singer” relies so heavily on Cannon’s paternity is always amazing.)

This was also the episode, previously reported through news reports, in which Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin dropped his kit. Hamlin scored the appearance just weeks after collapsing on the field during the January 2 game. In the episode, he is introduced by his younger brother Damir.

“Brother, this is my world,” Hamlin said of his reasoning. “I put family first. And he loves ‘Sesame Street’ more than most things. So we had to do it tonight.”

Also among the guest speakers was singer Jennifer Nettles, host of Fox’s “Farmer Wants a Wife,” which airs immediately after “The Masked Singer.”

Like last season, “The Masked Singer” once again adopted the “Champion of Masked Singer” format. In each episode, three costumed celebrities will perform, but only one will win and compete again the following week. After each round, three competitors will compete in the semi-finals.

This means that a contestant will be revealed midway through the episode, with the top two singers facing each other in a “battle royale”. After Akerman was revealed to be Chipmunk, this left Jackalope and Fada facing off in Imagine Dragons’ “On Top of the World”. Jackalope received the fewest votes and was revealed to be Pons. The fairy is moving on to next week’s episode.

New this season is “Ding Dong Keep It On”. In the competition’s new twist, panelists will have the opportunity to save a singer from imminent elimination, but the bell can only be rung three times in the first three rounds. These three singers will face each other in a special episode in a battle to get back in the competition. On Wednesday, the bell did not ring.

The Masked Singer enters Season 9 with 21 contestants including Mustang, Axolotl, California Roll, Dandelion, Moose, Gargoyle, Jackalope, Doll, Polar Bear, Night Owl, “Rock Lobster”, “Gnome” and more to be announced. Tim Chappelle is this season’s costume designer.

Lele Pons as Jackalope and Malin Akerman as Squirrel join Michael Bolton as Lobo, Grandmaster Flash as Polar Bear, Debbie Gibson as Night Owl, Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster, Sara Evans as Mustang and Dick Van Dyke as the gnome as the celebrity revealed this season.

Season 9 contestants boast 28 Emmy nominations, 6 Grammy Awards, 10 Gold albums, four Golden Globe nominations, five medals, 26 books, two Tony Award nominations, five Lifetime Achievement Awards, and four stars on the Walk of Fame of Hollywood, selling a total of 95,231,000 records.” Season 9 will feature all-new episodes including “ABBA”, “New York”, “DC Superheroes”, “Sesame Street”, “80s Night”, “Movie Night” and more.

Here are the contestants and their performance on night five:

fairy (winner)

Song: “You’re No Good” by Linda Ronstadt

guessing board: Tracee Ellis Ross, Angelina Jolie, Rashida Jones

an idea: Cookie Monster holds a paper plate that says “Endless Love”

Audio commentary pack: “My first appearance on ‘Sesame Street’ night made me feel right at home. Because I grew up on these streets. Some might say I’m a new fairy, I mean, while other kids had provisions, I earn money by charging neighborhood kids To come see my dad at home. Of course, I could have taken a more direct path to fame, like some of the friends I grew up with. But I chose a more divergent path, prioritizing my education and traveling the world. Eventually, my fate brought me into the Tinseltown spotlight. Guess this office job just wasn’t for me. I have to pursue two of the things I love: singing and acting. Now it’s time for me to sing a song by my favorite Sesame Street resident. As grumpy as he is, he’s an old friend.”

Jackalope (LELE PONS)

Song: “Whenever and wherever you want” by Shakira

an idea: The earl holds a sign that reads “30 under 30”. “Donald Glover, Emma Stone and Michael B. Jordan. It is an honor to be on the same list.”

guessing board: Leila Pons, Gina Ortega, Camila Cabello

Audio commentary pack: “I’m really excited to get in the ring on ‘Sesame Street’ night because I also love entertaining audiences of all ages. While I’m known to have a lot of influence, you’d be surprised that I’m not very social. Talking like a child was not my thing. So, growing up, I created other ways to express myself through music and dance. Very soon, people all over the world started to relate to me and what I do because Jackalope doesn’t lie. It may seem crazy to spread your problems out to millions of strangers, but being vulnerable gives me strength. I created a modern family of outcasts. And together, we define the industry. My brand of fame has its fair share of trolls. But I learned to be tough in my arena. So they better watch out for my competition because this rabbit’s moves shine at their best on Wednesday.”

The Chipmunks (Malin Ackerman)

Song: “Just The Two of Us” by Grover Washington Jr. A remarkable achievement. Bill Withers

panel guesses: Katherine Heigl, Kate Hudson, Malin Ackerman, Anne Hathaway

an idea: Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin picks up a football with Jeong’s face on it. “Ken,” said the squirrel, “this isn’t the first time we’ve worked together. But it’s the first time you’ve had more lines.”

Audio commentary pack: “Going out like a squirrel last week was insane. I had some tough competition, but I knew that if I got into the battle royale, I could tap into my inner rock star and really show what I’m made of. Now that I’m in the champion seat, I’m feeling a new fire. I work really hard to make sure no one takes that title away from me, especially on a “Sesame Street” night. I’m dedicating my performance to Conde because my son is his #1 fan. This guy has style. Just like this new guide. (A wedding gown). Say yes to the guess.

previous song: “Try” by Pink

old panel guesses: Naomi Watts, Katie Holmes, Renee Zellweger, Margot Robbie, Uma Thurman