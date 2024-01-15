Seattle signs World Series champion Ryne Stanek

In the complex West of the American League, seattle mariners They finished the last crop in third place with a record of 88 wins and 74 losses. Despite having a better record than the other division leaders, they could not advance to the playoffs because they were overtaken by Houston Astros And Texas Rangers (90-72).

Of course, for 2024, the Seattle Mariners’ mission is to infiltrate the October party and to do so they must be smart when acquiring players. They have suffered huge losses compared to the previous crop teoscar hernandez And eugenio suarez, However, pitching is one of the team’s strong points and they want to keep it that way.

Seattle Mariners strengthen bullpen with experience of Ryne Stanek





The team strengthened its relief pitching by signing a veteran pitcher this Friday, March 8. “Ryne Stanek reached agreement with Seattle Mariners, according to source”As the expert said, mark feinsand, Financial details of the firm have not yet been made available.

This signing can offer a lot to the Seattle team because we are talking about a very consistent guy in the regular season and important experience and effectiveness in the playoffs. Therefore, he will bring quality and competitiveness to the Seattle Mariners pitching staff.

He spent his last three seasons (2021-2023) signed with the Houston Astros, where he accumulated an excellent ERA of 2.90 with eight wins and 196 strikeouts in 173.2 innings. His best campaign was 2022 where he allowed 1.15 earned runs per nine innings, the seventh-lowest value in organization history. He also scored 62 runs in 54.2 innings.

The same course was relevant in the Sidereals’ most recent World Series crown. During those playoffs he worked four challenges where no runs were scored. In the postseason he has topped 21 total games with a 3.00 clean sweep average and has shut out 18 opponents via strikeouts in 18 innings.