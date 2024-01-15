Seawise Giant, the world’s largest ship: This is the story of the largest “supertanker” ever built

The seagoing giant was known as a supertanker. It received great accolades in terms of its size, as it was the largest ship ever built. It could transport millions of liters of oil, it was attacked and rebuilt, it changed owners several times and no one knows how, but it survived for thirty years until it was torn to pieces and destroyed It has been done.

Throughout its history, it has had many names. It was so large that it was impossible for it to enter many ports, and it was even prevented from transiting places like the Panama or Suez Canal. The ship was also known as the world’s largest ship, the world’s heaviest ship, the most capacious ship, or the largest vehicle ever built by man.

The boat was built between 1979 and 1981 at the Oppama Shipyard in Japan. A Greek tycoon had it built, but he never acquired it, so after it was built, it was bought by Hong Kong businessman Tung Chao-yung, owner of the maritime transportation company Orient Overseas Container Line, according to the BBC. Likewise, its owners did not feel it was large enough, so they ordered 140,000 tons of additional capacity to be added.

Seawise Giant

Thus, it reached a record length of 458.45 metres. Its beam length was also 68 meters, and its huge tanks could carry four million barrels of oil. Its weight when loaded was 657,000 tons. To lift that amount of weight, it burned 220 tons of fuel a day.

