SEC refuses to approve Bitcoin ETF after X hack

important point: The SEC has not approved any Bitcoin spot ETF applications.

X’s SEC account was compromised by publishing false information regarding the approval of a Bitcoin ETF.

Due to fake news, there was a lot of volatility in the price of Bitcoin, which affected the market.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is still No applications for a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) have been approved,

Gensler mentions SEC account on his own X account despite a tweet from the regulator’s account “A compromise was made“, and reiterated that the regulator has not yet “Spot Bitcoin approved for listing and trading of exchange-traded products”,

An SEC spokesperson said in an email:

“SEC’s @SECGov X/Twitter account has been compromised. “The unauthorized tweet about the Bitcoin ETF was not made by the SEC or its staff.”

ETF approval expected

The regulator is expected to approve applications for spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday.

Compromised SECgov “Today the SEC approved the #Bitcoin ETF for listing on all registered national securities exchanges” Tuesday afternoon. “Approved Bitcoin ETFs will be subject to ongoing monitoring and compliance measures to ensure continued investor protection.”, It included a graphic containing a purported quote from Gensler. The account also posted a second tweet which simply said “$BTC”But this post was removed almost immediately.

market impact

Bitcoin (BTC) initially surged to nearly $48,000 shortly after the social media post, but then the cryptocurrency fell almost 6% Up to $45,100 when the news was found to be fake. This volatile period wiped out more than $50 million of leveraged derivatives trading positions in an hour, according to CoinGlass data.