second collaboration will arrive in mid-April with free rewards, cosmetics and skins from the artists

April 3, 2023, 12:37 – Updated April 3, 2023, 12:40

Fortnite It does not stop with its new updates, now with one of the biggest music festivals in the world, it is Coachella, the second collaboration with the game of Epic Games will bring new missions, free rewards and cosmetics of our favorite artists.

Although this information has not yet been confirmed by the developer itself, according to an important leaker from the community of Fortnite, most likely we will see this second collaboration between the week of April 13 to 23the details being shared are very similar to the collaboration that took place last year.





Skins that we could see in Fortnite x Coachella 2023

As expected, these skins have to do with both the music festival and its headliners, which means that, On the one hand we can find skins of the artists as representative cosmetics of this festival. We must remember that for this Coachella 2023 edition it will have Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz and Rosalía as its most relevant artists.

Coachella 2023 festival line up

For now we can only wait to see if these leaks are true or if, on the contrary, we will have news regarding the skins or the contents that will come in celebration of the expected festival, this will last two weeks where all the artists will have two presentation datesthe first on the weekend of April 14-16 and the second on the weekend of April 21-23.