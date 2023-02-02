Second Super League | Results and classification of day 5

No.nuevo day of the Second Super League, in which we have run out of unbeaten teams in the competition. Case, Ramboot and Wizards lead with a 4-1 record a classification that closes AYM, ZEST and ZETA. Casemiro’s team ended the winning streak for the robots, and they already have four consecutive wins.

Results day 5

Yesterday afternoon, it was opened by Falcons, who performed comfortably before ZEST. Cayetan0 and the duo of the bot lane They were the most outstanding, and the falcons, along with Levante, are the only ones capable of keeping up with the three teams above.

QLASH Villarreal surprised a LEX that had just finished a 2-0 week, and remains the last team to occupy the Playoffs. The submarine woke up in time and had a frantic match in which the soul jungler took the MVP.

AYM starred in the throwneada of the day ahead of the Levant, which I overcame the game with this one wombo combo Y Triple Kill for Samira by IbaiYuste. The ADC took their second MVP of the split.

Wizards did not give ZETA an option in a match that the wizards dominated from start to finish, with Fede and Simpy as the main architects of the triumph. The support was the highlight with a disgusting Yummi with which he left 0/0/16.

In the outstanding match of the day between Ramboot and Case, the map ended up falling on the side of Casemiro’s men.which ended with the robots undefeated. More than half an hour of good League of Legends gave us these two teamswho are more favorites for promotion with each passing week. The game finally broke into a teamfight in the Nashor in which Coldraa, MVP of the match, took a Triple with the Varus.

classification

Second Super League Classification | LVP

Case, Ramboot and Wizards remain as the three most prominent of the table, with Levante, Falcons and QLASH Villarreal closing the Playoff positions.