Secret documents about the war in Ukraine are leaked on a Minecraft server; the fact draws the attention of NATO and the United States

As if it were a comedy, a leak of confidential documents belonging to NATO and the United States military was reported this morning, the investigation is currently being carried out by the Pentagon, which seeks to discover how it happened the leak, which to the surprise of many, it was not originally done on the server Minecraft on Discord but had been stolen from before.

Until now, the leak hadn’t caught on until a 4chan forum posted details about it on that Discord serverIt was at that moment that the event took on greater relevance. The confidential documents detail highly important data about the war in Ukraine, to be more specific, it seems that the total casualties of both the invaded country and the Russian army appear to be reflected.

The content of the secret files

Currently, there are already copies of these documents scattered all over the internet and there are two versions with two different casualty numbers, according to what they say, one of these versions was modified by the Russian government to favor its position on the warIn addition, the documents also talk about NATO plans to reinforce the Ukrainian army.

Nah, I’m not hypersensitive haha

Take, here are some leaked documents

According to The Wall Street Journal, for the United States this is the largest leak of classified documents in the country’s recent history, but the most hilarious thing about the situation is that the leak went viral thanks to a couple of users on Discord from Minecraft They were arguing and for one of them to win the argument, out of the blue he published the leaked documents, even though they were debating maps of Minecraft and the war in Ukraine, this fact made the situation viral.





Now these documents are circulating throughout the internet, however, it is not the first time something like this has happened, this situation has been repeated on game servers War Thunderwhere to win endless discussions, users post secret military documents to end endless debates.