Secretary of State Alexia Bertrand has given banks until the end of June to raise interest on savings books

Secretary of State for Consumer Affairs Alexia Bertrand (Open VLD) has given banks until the end of this month to act and raise interest rates on savings accounts. If not, it does not rule out government intervention on the minimum interest rate. He said this to the business newspaper on Saturday Time,

Bertrand thus responds to a report from the National Bank on Friday and the statements of Vice Prime Minister Frank Vandenbroucke from Vooruit.

The National Bank said on Friday there was room to drive interest rates on savings accounts – an average of 0.37 per cent today – more in the direction of the ECB rate. The NBB did not like Voorit’s proposal. Vooruit presented a bill at the end of May in which he wanted to link interest on savings accounts to the interest rate of the European Central Bank (ECB). Banks get an interest of 3.25 per cent if they park excess savings that they do not employ as loans in ECBs.

Bertrand, like NBB deputy governor Steven Vanacre, admits it is ‘not easy’ to implement a ‘one size fits all’ measure for all banks with different sizes and customers. But she notes that banks park attractively more money in ECBs than “excess” money from savings books. And that the banks’ profit figures show that ‘interest margins have increased sharply over the past 12 months.’

“I still have a little patience until the end of this month,” Bertrand told De Tijd. “If there is no reaction from the banks, everything is negotiable, even the last step: an intervention in the minimum interest rate, on the basis of an adjusted offer,” stresses Bertrand. “As a libertarian, I continue to believe in the operation of the free market and competition.”

On Monday, the government will again discuss the advice of the National Bank in the presence of the employees of the institution.