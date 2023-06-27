Secretary of State describes number of buses deployed during ProRail failure as ‘very limited’



Viviane Heijnen, Secretary of State for Infrastructure and Water Management, has informed the lower house about the limited bus timetable during the breakdown at the Prorail traffic control post. The disruption resulted in disruption of train traffic to and from Amsterdam from the afternoon of Sunday 4 June until the morning of Monday 5 June, with ProRail being diverted to another station.

During the outage, virtually no buses were used as alternative transport, forcing many commuters to spend the night at the station or at the Ziggo Dome, where a Harry Styles concert was taking place at the time.

minimum number of buses

From 19:00, two buses ran between Amsterdam and Schiphol and from 22:20 a third bus was added. The state secretary wrote in his letter that NS has indicated that it has requested more buses from its suppliers for Sunday night and Monday morning, but they were unable to provide more buses.

NS had decided to use the limited available buses as a shuttle service between Amsterdam and Schiphol, so that (international) passengers could catch their flights. The NS staff told this to the passengers only orally, as the capacity of the buses was very limited. As a result, the use of these buses has not been widely disseminated.

According to the Secretary of State, it is understood that it is not always possible to organize replacement transport for all or some passengers during disruption of this magnitude. Nevertheless, she notes that the bus service in use at the time was very limited: “I think the shuttle service of only two to three buses is very limited and provides little perspective for action for that group of commuters.” who are less self-sufficient and/or could not access alternative transportation.”

The Secretary of State also emphasizes that, as part of the assessment, the NS should take a serious look at the use of replacement bus transport as well as the available bus capacity in such situations. The NS has indicated that it will examine what options there are for replacement transport, apart from the use of buses and taxis.