Secretary of State: Number of buses ‘very limited’ during ProRail failure

Viviane Heijnen, Secretary of State for Infrastructure and Water Management, has informed the House about the limited bus deployment during the breakdown at the traffic control post. The disruption caused a complete halt to rail traffic to and from Amsterdam. Sunday Afternoon, June 4 at 5:00 PM Monday morning, June 5, 9:00am.

During the outage, practically none of the buses were used as replacement transport. As a result, many passengers had to spend the night at the station or at the Ziggo Dome, where a Harry Styles concert was taking place that evening.

From 19:00, two buses ran between Amsterdam and Schiphol and from 22:20 a third bus was added. The state secretary wrote in his letter that NS has indicated that it has requested more buses from its suppliers for Sunday night and Monday morning, but they were unable to provide more buses.

NS has opted to use the limited number of buses available as a shuttle service between Amsterdam and Schiphol to enable (international) passengers to catch their flight. The NS staff has only verbally informed the passengers about the availability of these buses. The use of these buses has not been widely publicized due to extremely limited capacity.