Security crisis in Ecuador: police have already arrested more than 9,000 people in the fight against terrorism (EFE)

Ecuador It’s been 43 days since this Tuesday internal armed conflict And, during this period, authorities reported the capture of more than 9,000 suspects. under the orders of the President Daniel NoboaSecurity forces have since been working to restore order and peace in the country, which they have already 112,418 operational,

You may be interested in: Arbitrary Arrests and Repression: How the Arrest of Rocío San Miguel Increases Political Persecution in Venezuela

During these maneuvers – an average of 2,600 per day and 157 of them specifically directed against terrorist groups – arrests were made. 9,040 people, according to the latest government balance sheet. 241 of them have already been formally charged with “terrorism”.

Additionally, of the 90 prisoners who escaped from their respective prisons at the beginning of the year, 34 have already been captured. Meanwhile, eight criminals were killed in clashes with the authorities, while two police officers lost their lives and there were no casualties in the military ranks.

You may be interested in: Daniel Noboa ratified some military cooperation agreements between Ecuador and the United States

More than 62 tonnes of drugs, 2,682 firearms, 12,470 explosives, 186,223 bullets, 1,295 magazines and 3,875 knives were also seized in the operation. On the other hand, authorities seized 979 drug smugglers’ vehicles, as well as 1,028 motorcycles and 28 boats – among which stands out a semi-submersible that facilitates the transportation of illegal substances.

In the operation, thousands of weapons and 62 tons of drugs were seized, including one and a half tons of drugs that were destined to be sent to Mexico (X: @PoliciaEcuador)

Along with these attacks, the criminals also suffered losses. USD 224,168.14 Cash was found during the raid.

You may be interested in: Fight against violence in Ecuador: More than 8,000 people arrested in 37 days of internal armed conflict

Ultimately, the situation in the prisons – where about 200 hostages were held in January – has already completely returned to normal and all guards have been released.

One of Noboa’s first measures upon assuming office was the application of phoenix plan, which tried to regain control of prisons, which were mostly controlled by criminals. This lack of authority has led Ecuador to become one of the most violent countries in Latin America, with 45 murders per 100,000 inhabitants in 2023.

Noboa ruled the existence of internal armed conflict in the country and ordered security forces to restore order (Reuters)

However, this measure caused great concern and discontent among drug lords, who used their resources to escape. Thus, in the first days of January, the police reported that they did not know the whereabouts of the leader of Los Choneros, Adolfo “Fito” Macias Villamarand of Fabricio Colon PicoFrom Los Lobos.

Faced with the serious security crisis it has created, Noboa declared the existence of “internal armed conflict” in the country and defined approximately 22 transnational organized crime gangs as terrorist organizations and non-belligerent state actors.

This allowed the President to enable the armed forces to coordinate operations with the police and allocate all their resources together to neutralize them.

Whereas, Noboa got support usa, with whom he also reached an aid agreement. On January 23, Joe Biden’s special adviser to the US, Christopher Dodd, and the head of the Southern Command, General Laura Richardson, arrived in the country to assess the situation and move forward with the Security Assistance Roadmap plan (ESAR), which has been in place for the past five years. For years and guarantees joint work on this matter.

Additionally, Quito will receive weapons, technology, and training from Washington to continue its raids and make them more and more effective.

(with information from EFE)