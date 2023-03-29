See 5 actors who were forced to play roles by contract

When we look at famous artists in the movie industry, we think that life is a constant “doing what I love”. However, for them this is not always the case.

Just like us, mere anonymous people with a formal contract, actors and actresses also need to meet contract demands, and sometimes this ends up forcing them to play roles against their will.

Thinking about this type of situation, we made a list of 5 actors who went through this perrengue and we tell you a little about the repercussions of this in their careers. Follow the thread!

Actors and actresses who were forced to play roles by contract

Natalie Portman

We begin our list of actors who were required to play roles by contract with Natalie Portman. After managing to overcome the “flop” of her role in the second trilogy of “Star Wars”, the actress was participating in challenging projects, until she won her Oscar for “Black Swan” in 2010.

But, due to contract obligations, Natalie had to participate in the Marvel “Thor” films (“Thor” and “Thor: The Dark World”). Those who are familiar with the dramatic potential of the actress can realize that her performance in these films is just good enough to pass without major problems.

In the production of the first two films, the actress still had to reconcile filming with caring for her newborn son.

Edward Norton

Here we have a marathon runner of undesirable contracts. After winning an Academy Award for his 1996 debut film “The Two Faces of Crime,” Norton spent time working with Paramount to fulfill his contract.

The production “A Master’s Exit” (2003), a film with Mark Wahlberg and Charlize Theron, was one of those productions in which Norton reluctantly participated.

Some more assiduous fans should remember that he also participated in “The Incredible Hulk”, in 2008. The film was already in the Marvel Cinematographic Universe project, which culminated in “Avengers”.

However, after production, the artist detonated the film. Therefore, Norton ended up being removed from the role and replaced by Mark Ruffalo (one of the cases that evils come to good, amen!).

Emily Blunt

After the repercussion of “The Devil Wears Prada”, from 2006, Emily had a good reputation in the film market. So much so that we almost had a very different version of Marvel’s Black Widow. Yes, her name was one of the most cogitated in the role at that time.

However, due to a previous contract with Fox, which resulted in the production of “Gulliver’s Travels”, she could not embrace the project, which was passed to Scarlett Johnasson.

Jennifer Garner

Maybe this actress thought she could go through the heartbreak of “Daredevil – The Man Without Fear” (2003) in a supporting role, in the role of Elektra. The film is still considered an adaptation worthy of being forgotten, but the producers did not seem to learn from the mistakes and repeated the recipe with a solo film of the character.

As she was linked to the production company by contract, the actress was forced to play the heroine once again. Although Garner has been very private about her distaste for the job, her ex-boyfriend Michael Vartan spilled the beans and shared that she thought the project was “terrible”.

Keanu Reeves

We know that, in the film industry, not everyone is good friends, but from time to time some “Judas” appear, who, in addition to being fake, are capable of stabbing in the back as well.

After the success of “Matrix” in 1999, Keanu Reeves decided to spend some time dedicating himself to his band, Dogstar. Until then a friend of Keanu Reeves, director Joe Charbanic recorded the group’s shows, and after that endeavor, he wanted to enter the film business.

To achieve this feat easily, the “director” forged Reeves’ signature to participate in the production of “The Observer” (2000). At the time, the actor did not file a lawsuit for not being able to prove the fraud, but after the release, Reeves went public with this baffle, which left the would-be director burned in the industry.