See for yourself: The parade of guest stars on this legendary comedy series

This featurette shows faces you never thought you’d see.

A montage is created in the clip below, and in some cases we see a very young version of the famous actors. From Carrie Fisher to Jon Bon Jovi, they all come together.

cold love

So we see Bradley Cooper as Jake in Season 2. When Carrie goes to get some cigarettes from the kiosk, he sees her picture on the cover of a magazine. A crumpled Carrie appears in the unattractive picture, and he asks her if this is the one. Obviously love doesn’t last long.

Jon Bon Jovi also starred as Seth in the same season. Carrie meets him in her doctor’s waiting room, and it really is as disturbing as it sounds. John Slattery plays Bill in season 3. Mad ManThe actor plays a polite and charming character, but Bill’s tendency to urinate ends up in trouble.

cameo

There are also roles of stars who played a fictionalized version of themselves. So for the time being Samantha is Lucy Liu’s (Charlie’s Angels, primary) personal assistant. Carrie also meets top actor Matthew McConaughey. He discusses with Carey the possibilities of filming his column. Finally, dear star warsstar Carrie Fisher. Only she doesn’t shine at all when she finds Carrie in his bed. The latter has made it up to Fischer’s personal assistant, who was to take care of the house during Fischer’s absence.

The Jolly Retrospective is a preview for the latest season of the series. Sex and the City: And Just Like That Season 2 premieres June 22 on HBO Max.