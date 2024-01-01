See full list – Billboard

tyran lebon
Dua Lipa, Jon Batiste, Jared Leto, Andra Day, Amanda Seyfried and Hailee Steinfeld are among the music stars (many of whom have also established strong acting careers) who are set to perform at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, which It will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 15. 7 to 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.
The Golden Globes traditionally do not feature Best Original Song nominees, but Lipa is nominated in that category for co-writing “Dance the Night.” Barbie.
Other presenters include comedy stars George Lopez and Will Ferrell and media queen Oprah Winfrey. Cecil B. Winfrey at the Globes Was the 2018 recipient of the DeMille Award. That award, as well as the Carol Burnett Award, its TV counterpart, will not be awarded this year.
Joe Koy is set to host the show. Here are five things you might not know about the comedian.
In the film side, barbie is this year’s leading Golden Globes nominee with nine nominations, second only to oppenheimer (Eight), flower moon killer And poor things (seven each), past life (five), and anatomy of fall, artist And may december (Four-four).
towards the tv, inheritance Is the first nominee with nine nods, followed by nine nominations Bear And Only murders in the building (five each) and Crown (Oven).
The Golden Globes will unveil two new categories this year. barbieOne of last year’s biggest box office hits and most widely acclaimed films, is expected to win awards for cinematic and box office achievement. Other nominees are Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, super mario bros movie And Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.
The second new award is Best Performance in Stand-up Comedy. The nominee for this is Ricky Gervais Ricky Gervais: Armageddonfor trevor noah trevor noah: where was ifor chris rock Chris Rock: Selective Outragefor amy schumer Amy Schumer: emergency contactfor sarah silverman Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love And for Wanda Sykes Wanda Sykes: I am an entertainer,
The 2024 Golden Globes Awards can be watched live and on demand with Showtime subscribers in the US on Paramount+, or on demand with Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airing in the US only.
Emmy-winning producing duo Glenn Weiss and White Cherry Entertainment’s Ricky Kirshner will serve as executive-producer showrunners, with Weiss also set to direct. Produced and owned by Dick Clark Productions, the Golden Globe Awards is one of the few awards ceremonies to encompass both motion picture and television achievements.
Here is the full list of presenters for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards:
Amanda Seyfried
America Ferrera
andra day
angela bassett
annette bening
ben affleck
Daniel Kaluuya
Don Cheadle
dua lipa
elizabeth banks
Florence Pugh
Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias
gabriel macht
george lopez
Hailee Steinfeld
hunter schaffer
Issa Rae
Jared Leto
jodie foster
john batiste
jonathan bailey
julia garner
Justin Hartley
Kate Beckinsale
keri russell
kevin costner
mark hamill
Matt Damon
michelle yoh
Naomi Watts
Oprah Winfrey
Orlando Bloom
Patrick J. adams
ray romano
Rose McIver
shameik moore
simu liu
Utkarsh Ambudkar
will Ferrell
