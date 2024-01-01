See full list – Billboard

tyran lebon

Dua Lipa, Jon Batiste, Jared Leto, Andra Day, Amanda Seyfried and Hailee Steinfeld are among the music stars (many of whom have also established strong acting careers) who are set to perform at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, which It will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 15. 7 to 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

The Golden Globes traditionally do not feature Best Original Song nominees, but Lipa is nominated in that category for co-writing “Dance the Night.” Barbie.

Other presenters include comedy stars George Lopez and Will Ferrell and media queen Oprah Winfrey. Cecil B. Winfrey at the Globes Was the 2018 recipient of the DeMille Award. That award, as well as the Carol Burnett Award, its TV counterpart, will not be awarded this year.

Joe Koy is set to host the show. Here are five things you might not know about the comedian.

In the film side, barbie is this year’s leading Golden Globes nominee with nine nominations, second only to oppenheimer (Eight), flower moon killer And poor things (seven each), past life (five), and anatomy of fall, artist And may december (Four-four).

towards the tv, inheritance Is the first nominee with nine nods, followed by nine nominations Bear And Only murders in the building (five each) and Crown (Oven).

The Golden Globes will unveil two new categories this year. barbieOne of last year’s biggest box office hits and most widely acclaimed films, is expected to win awards for cinematic and box office achievement. Other nominees are Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, super mario bros movie And Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

The second new award is Best Performance in Stand-up Comedy. The nominee for this is Ricky Gervais Ricky Gervais: Armageddonfor trevor noah trevor noah: where was ifor chris rock Chris Rock: Selective Outragefor amy schumer Amy Schumer: emergency contactfor sarah silverman Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love And for Wanda Sykes Wanda Sykes: I am an entertainer,

The 2024 Golden Globes Awards can be watched live and on demand with Showtime subscribers in the US on Paramount+, or on demand with Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airing in the US only.

Emmy-winning producing duo Glenn Weiss and White Cherry Entertainment’s Ricky Kirshner will serve as executive-producer showrunners, with Weiss also set to direct. Produced and owned by Dick Clark Productions, the Golden Globe Awards is one of the few awards ceremonies to encompass both motion picture and television achievements.

Here is the full list of presenters for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards:

Amanda Seyfried

America Ferrera

andra day

angela bassett

annette bening

ben affleck

Daniel Kaluuya

Don Cheadle

dua lipa

elizabeth banks

Florence Pugh

Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias

gabriel macht

george lopez

Hailee Steinfeld

hunter schaffer

Issa Rae

Jared Leto

jodie foster

john batiste

jonathan bailey

julia garner

Justin Hartley

Kate Beckinsale

keri russell

kevin costner

mark hamill

Matt Damon

michelle yoh

Naomi Watts

Oprah Winfrey

Orlando Bloom

Patrick J. adams

ray romano

Rose McIver

shameik moore

simu liu

Utkarsh Ambudkar

will Ferrell

Penske Media Corporation, Boardis a part-owner of Dick Clark Productions, its parent company, and has a partnership with Aldridge.